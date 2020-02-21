Greg Koch has an affinity for West Valley, having grown up there.
And in the last few years, he’s yearned to give the community a gathering space, something that he believes it lacks.
“It’s been underserved in terms of entertainment space, community gathering space,” he said.
Now he’s finally taking actions on that intention: Koch is the co-owner of The Klin, a taproom that will be located on 815 S. 72nd Ave., near the West Valley Lodges apartment complex.
The taproom’s name references a hop kiln that is used to dry hops. The name reflects what Koch and the other owners want to do: “Our primary deal is to support the local wineries and breweries as much as possible,” Koch said.
The taproom will also offer local wines as well as food. The space will cater to families.
“We’re going to have a covered patio and a large backyard,” he said. “You can come in and enjoy a nice time indoors, or you can throw a blanket outdoors and play cornhole, similar to what the breweries are doing.”
Koch had been looking for potential locations for some time when his real estate broker notified him about a property owned by Congdon Orchards. The owners completed the property purchase Thursday.
Depending on the construction process, the owners are aiming to open sometime this summer.
Recent openings
- opened earlier this month in downtown Yakima. The restaurant, which offers a variety of pizzas, sandwiches and poutine, opened at the former Russillo’s Pizza and Gelato space at 32 N. Front St. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.
- the first brick-and-mortar restaurant for catering business Fat Pastor Productions, is also now open. The restaurant is located at the former 901 Pasta space inside the Scarborough Fair shopping center at 901 Summitview Ave.
- Also now open is
- , a home decor store at the former Shopko building at 2533 Rudkin Road in Union Gap. The store’s hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.