Take 5 is a weekly meetup with an entrepreneur.Estevan Ruiz, 28, and his sister Jessica, 24, started Luxe Motors & Insurance in Yakima in 2018. Their business on Nob Hill Boulevard sells cars and offers auto insurance services.
Estevan responded to questions from El Sol de Yakima, the Yakima Herald-Republic’s Spanish-language publication.
How long have you lived in the Valley?
I was born in Toppenish, but I lived many years in Southern California for school, then returned to the Valley.
Why did you decide to start your own company?
Before starting this business, I worked at a financial institution in the Valley. I realized that I could do much more on my own and also for the community.
Thanks to the knowledge I acquired in that job and from the advice of good friends, I decided to start this business.
What characteristics make your business unique?
One of the things that make us different is helping our customers. When a customer visits us looking for a car, and for whatever reason their credit isn’t very good, we give them tips on how to improve it. It’s financial education, and it is very important, especially in our people.
Where did your business name come from?
Luxe is an English word that derives from luxury. Our vision was basically thinking about the future, thinking about something big and fancy, and then working hard to make that happen.
What were the biggest challenges you had when setting up your company?
We had no major challenges. Initially the plan was to open in another place, then this opportunity presented itself and we opted for this location.
What are your short-term goals?
Our main goal is to be able to grow here, then expand, perhaps to other cities offering the same service. Among those goals is also to serve our community honestly and cordially.
How did you learn your trade?
I studied finance at the University of Washington in Seattle, then I worked as a financial services supervisor for a credit union. That’s where I gained experience both in dealing with people and in business matters.
What do you like to do when you are not working?
We like to spend time with family. Church is one of our activities during the weekends, and we like to do outdoor activities.
What advice or recommendation would you give to those who wish to enter the business world?
Based on my experience, one of my tips is that if you plan to start a business, do not depend on financial loans. If you have (credit) card debts, it is better to pay them off before starting any business process. We must be thrifty and disciplined, deliver 110% to what we do, and finally, take advantage of our youth.