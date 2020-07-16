TRI-CITIES — Tri-Cities wineries and bars still must keep their doors closed if they aren’t serving food made in their own kitchens.
After some back-and-forth over the definition of “restaurant,” the state notified Tri-Cities health officials Thursday that breweries, wineries and places serving only alcohol cannot reopen as first believed.
That means, for example, a microbrewery that brings in a food truck to serve meals can’t open under the state’s modified Phase 1 guidelines.
A similar clarification was made by health officials in Yakima County earlier this week.
The decision is expected to be a blow for microbreweries such as Sage Brewing in Pasco.
“That is pretty devastating. This is going to hurt a lot of businesses,” said Tyson Crudup, who started the brewery in December, and was trying to reopen with outside tables.
“This outdoor seating could mean everything to us,” he told the Herald. “If we don’t have outdoor seating in a couple of months, we will have a serious problem.”
The brewer said his beer sales fell 75 percent during the COVID-19 shutdown.
“We are just barely struggling to make it,” Crudup said. “Even with the generosity from our landlord, we are operating day-to-day.”
Indoor seating and bar-style seating still are not allowed.
The city councils in Kennewick, Richland and Pasco approved new measures allowing restaurants to expand and add outside seating in their parking lots, creating the ability to serve more customers and bring in more revenue.
Each city has its own guidelines on what that looks like — including types and size of enclosures allowed and where seating is permitted.