About a year ago, Jen Trammell approached Nick Kline about selling her handmade candles at his business, the Yakima Ship Shop.
At the time, Kline had started carrying some locally made products. But he was skeptical whether the candles would sell. He wasn’t sure whether anyone would think of buying candles at a shop known for shipping packaging and post office boxes.
But he agreed to stock a few of Trammell’s candles and pay her once they sold.
He quickly sold that first bundle. When he had her deliver a few more, those sold out too. Eventually, Kline agreed to buy them upfront.
“It was one of those products I couldn’t have been more wrong about,” Kline said.
During this holiday season, Trammell, owner of Rooted in Collective, can be found at the Yakima Ship Shop several times a week restocking her candles. And the candles are now just one of the dozens of local products the shop offers.
Kline and Trammell often joke about his initial skepticism.
“She already knows all my customers,” Kline said.
With holiday bazaars canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and small businesses facing state-mandated restrictions, people like Trammell are getting their products out through local collaborations.
Such arrangements aren’t new, but businesses have become more creative.
In downtown Yakima, Collab Coffee launched its holiday market over Thanksgiving weekend and plans to continue at least through Christmas. The market features an array of handmade goods, including masks, greeting cards and coffee mugs made by local artists.
Co-owner Maddie Hicks said Collab Coffee long had had a goal of stocking items made by local artists. Since it could no longer offer indoor seating due to new COVID-19 restrictions, the shop suddenly had space.
“People can come and go safely, grab a cup of coffee and look at some of the local artists’ wares,” Hicks said.
Among the artists featured are sisters Melinna and Florinta Lopez of Real Good Stuff.
Melinna Lopez, 23, is a business student at Central Washington University and always wanted to start a business. But Real Good Stuff started as a desire to help her older sister, who worked at the Yakima Valley Farmworkers Clinic. Lopez began making and donating masks to workers at the community health center.
The three older sisters of the Lopez family all worked in health care, so the COVID-19 pandemic hit close to home, Melinna Lopez said.
“We wanted everyone in the Yakima community to be able to access these masks,” she said. “We’ve also donated them to our family, friends and members in the community.”
But there was also interest in purchasing the masks, made in a variety of colors and designs. Florinta Lopez, 16, started an Instagram page to promote the masks.
The sisters soon showed up on the Yakima art scene, where Hicks saw their work.
Hicks she was excited to provide a venue for artists, especially those from Latinx, Native American and indigenous communities.
“The market was a safe way to continue to support the local arts community and let people have a space where they can show their work and raise their voice,” she said.
The Lopez sisters are indigenous — their parents came to the U.S. three decades ago from Oaxaca.
“It’s refreshing to see more indigenous groups being represented, especially business-wise,” Florinta Lopez said.
While the sisters started with masks, they plan to expand into other products, such as tote bags and stationery.
Real Good Stuff had primarily been selling things through social media, but they had contemplated approaching retailers.
Being featured at Collab Coffee motivated them to approach other local retailers, Melinna Lopez said.
“It really gave us the confidence we needed,” she said.
Yakima-made
Bale Breaker Brewing Co. kept its taproom closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, customers still visited the brewery through its weekly drive-thru, where they can pick up a variety of beers and merchandise.
That includes what the brewery calls a “Yakima-Made Bundle,” featuring Yakima-made products alongside Bale Breaker beers.
“We were trying to think of ways to drive more people to look at beer as a holiday gift,” said co-owner Meghann Quinn.
The Wood & Wire bundle, one of three, features Bale Breaker’s Wood & Wire Imperial Stout, a jar of caramel sauce from Copper Pot Caramels and a pear, nutmeg and vanilla-scented candle from Rooted in Collective.
The bundles have been well received. One sold out within a few weeks.
“It’s been cool that people are getting the message and coming out to support us and fellow local businesses,” Quinn said.
For Trammell, collaborating has kept her motivated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trammell and Jenn Sharp, the owner of Simply Crafted Floral, were contemplating opening a shop together. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they changed their plans. They ended up purchasing a trailer and converting it into a mobile boutique.
The mobile boutique has made it possible for the pair to do several pop-up events.
“It’s forced us, as business owners, to be creative and think outside the box,” she said.