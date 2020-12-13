Nana Kate’s, the popular Selah restaurant, always closes for a couple of weeks after Christmas. The difference this year is that owner Kate Platt isn’t sure when — or if — it will ever reopen.
Gov. Jay Inslee’s extension of COVID-19 restrictions, announced on Tuesday, means restaurants can’t allow indoor dining until at least Jan. 4. It also means people can’t dine outdoors in groups larger than five and can’t gather indoors at all unless they’ve quarantined for at least a week and tested negative for the virus.
That last provision is a killer for Platt, who said 67% of her business is catering and events. The restaurant is still open for takeout, but she had to cancel $52,000 worth of catering and event business when the extension was announced.
“I was speaking sailor with a side of truck driver,” she said. “I had to return every deposit.”
Platt understands the need for restrictions in the fight against COVID. She has health issues and considers herself at risk. But her business, which she used personal savings to start nine years ago and is using her personal money to keep afloat, is at risk and she isn’t happy about it.
“Do I think the government overreacted?” she said. “Of course I do. But there is still a problem out there and we need to do our part to make sure we can get past this.”
Platt is a rule-follower by nature, so Nana Kate’s isn’t going to be one of those restaurants flouting the order. But it’s been scraping by on less than a third of its normal sales since March, she said. And if it is going to survive until Jan. 18, which she set as an optimistic post-Christmas reopening date, the restrictions will need to be modified or lifted, she said.
“All the overhead is still there,” Platt said. “I still have the same rent. I still have the same insurance.”
With the loss of so much catering revenue, she’s hoping customers will take advantage of Nana Kate’s holiday meals to go, which she’s been pushing via social media. It’s tricky, though, getting people who see those cheery posts offering holiday fare to realize how dire the restaurant’s situation is.
“We have an amazing customer base,” Platt said. “Amazing loyal customers. But I don’t believe that people in general understand. They see the Facebook posts, but they don’t realize those are a desperate reach-out to people to say, ‘Please don’t forget us.’”
Platt is not alone. According to the Washington Hospitality Association, more than 2,000 restaurants in the state have closed permanently since March. Locally, even those that have successfully pivoted to takeout models have seen losses this year.
Provisions, the Terrace Heights fine-dining restaurant that opened at the end of 2017, has been more stable than most because it houses a gourmet market and has been able to expand its offerings there. That notwithstanding, a restaurant isn’t going to do as well with a 30-person outdoor capacity, which Provisions has now, as it would with a 180-person capacity, as it had before the pandemic, said general manager and executive chief Lindsay Park.
Provisions, which closed on May 1, reopened in September after Yakima County restaurants got the state’s go-ahead to allow indoor dining at 25% capacity. That was bumped up to 50% in October when the state moved the county to Phase 2 of Inslee’s Safe Start recovery plan. But indoor dining was prohibited statewide a month later amid spiking COVID rates, meaning the restaurant had to make further changes.
“We really condensed our team of employees, which didn’t feel good at the holidays — or any other time, really, but especially at the holidays,” Park said.
The staff went from 30 to seven, and the focus returned to outdoor dining and takeout. Park and her team scrambled to set up a patio that stayed warm but had adequate ventilation, and they shifted from normal restaurant mode to take-and-bake meal-making so they could sell more fresh, fully prepared food on the market side of the building.
“That’s really gaining some momentum,” Park said. “It’s been an interesting experience to change our thought process from single-plate dishes going out in the restaurant to, ‘This feeds two,’ or, ‘This feeds four.’”
Like Nana Kate’s, Provisions is banking on its take-home holiday meals, which it sells a la carte — if you just want the sides, just buy the sides — for a boost in the coming weeks. With that system, which proved popular with Thanksgiving customers, Park is hopeful. She doesn’t foresee a point at which the restaurant will have to close if restrictions aren’t lifted, but she acknowledged how difficult it is operating in a business environment in which the rules change based on public health needs.
“’Long term’ is something we talk about very seldom,” Park said. “Because everything changes every day.”
At Los Hernandez Tamales, a James Beard Award-winning Union Gap institution that last year opened a second location in West Valley, the COVID-driven fall-off in business hasn’t been nearly as severe, owner Felipe Hernandez said. That’s because, though it does have a couple of tables, it’s always been primarily a takeout business. The West Valley location is geared more toward dining in, but it too mostly does takeout orders.
“We have a small facility in Union Gap, and people are used to that,” Hernandez said. “So we didn’t have to change a lot of things. The takeout, we were doing that before.”
Even given that business model, COVID has taken a bite. The restaurants have done roughly 80% of the business they normally would have since the pandemic hit, he said.
“We’re getting by,” Hernandez said. “Unfortunately other businesses are struggling.”