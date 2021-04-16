A new restaurant — Sumo's Hibachi & Sushi — recently opened in the former Santiago's at 111 E. Yakima Ave.
The restaurant started with takeout last week and will begin indoor dining Monday.
Owner Jackie Chi opened the Japanese restaurant's first location in Wenatchee a decade ago. He opened a second location in Moses Lake in 2016.
Chi said he'd served many Yakima Valley customers at his two other locations, so when he decided to expand, it made sense to go to Yakima.
"A lot of people ask for it (and say), 'We need one in Yakima,'" Chi said.
The restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Santiago's, a longtime Tex-Mex restaurant in downtown Yakima, closed last summer in hopes of reopening, but eventually, the closure became permanent.