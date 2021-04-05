Yakima Valley-based Kwik Lok Corp. has a new board chairperson.
Co-owner Kimberly Paxton-Hagner succeeds John Rothenbueler, who is retiring, according to a news release from the company. The company was founded by Paxton-Hagner’s grandfather, Floyd Paxton, and has been run by the family for three generations.
The company produces billions of bag closures annually for the baking and produce industries, as well as machinery for customers to print and apply closures.
Rothenbueler guided the company through the transition from the second to the third generation of ownership. Kwik Lok is now owned by sisters Paxton-Hagner, Melissa Steiner and Stephanie Jackson, the news release said.
“When our father died, John helped our family and our employees to navigate the transition of the company. His leadership and professional skill made it possible for us to maintain the day-to-day operations during a very tumultuous and emotional time and has positioned the company for future success,” Jackson said in a statement. “My sisters and I are grateful to John and wish him the best as he begins his well-earned retirement.”
Paxton-Hagner took on the role as chairperson at the company’s board meeting April 1.
Kwik Lok has manufacturing plants in Yakima; New Haven, Ind.; Cambridge, Ontario; and in Ireland, Japan and Australia, along with offices in China and The Hague, Netherlands. It employs about 400 people worldwide, including 120 in Yakima.
Kwik Lok has focused on innovation, sustainable products and social responsibility in recent years, which will continue, the release said.