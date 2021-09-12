Nationwide, businesses are clamoring for workers, especially hourly, entry-level and mid-level positions. It’s no different here. Last month our workforce team organized in-person job fairs in Ellensburg, Sunnyside and Yakima and we had to turn businesses away due to space constraints.
Many people looking for work attended these events, but not in the numbers seen pre-pandemic. Is this due to federal unemployment benefits — especially that extra $300 weekly payment? And perhaps more importantly, now that these benefits have ended, will it be easier to hire help? Economists who study these kinds of things for a living say probably not. According to researchers at Columbia University, Harvard University, the University of Massachusetts Amherst and the University of Toronto, “Unemployment benefits aren’t playing a big role in hiring challenges.”
So why aren’t workers returning to the workforce as quickly as anticipated? There are many reasons. Some parents may still not have adequate child care even with schools back in session. The Department of Children, Youth and Families, or DCYF, calls Yakima a “community of concern” because we have so few affordable and available child care services.
Those people who can’t work from home may still be cautious due to low vaccination levels and growing infections from COVID variants. (Please, regardless of your political views, get vaccinated for the sake of those around you.)
The volume of remote-work opportunities has grown tremendously. Yes, even here in Yakima. For example, several health insurance companies are recruiting for telework customer service representatives. These work-from-home opportunities were previously only offered in King County.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led many people to question what they want from their employer, their daily work routine, and their career as a whole. For many, spending time working from home with their families made them reevaluate their priorities. Some have opted to change careers; many decided it was time to retire. According to EMSI Burning Glass, a record-breaking 3.2 million baby boomers retired during the pandemic. (A baby boomer is most commonly defined as a person born between 1946 and 1964.)
Bottom line, there are plenty of jobs to be had. And wages are on the rise thanks to fast food chains pushing entry-level pay up well beyond minimum wage. Now is the time to update your resume. If you want to work, the workforce system is here to help. WorkSource offices are open and job prep workshops are available at no cost in person and online to help you get ready for the next job fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.