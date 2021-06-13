Back in the 1990s, Japan was the primary market outside of North America for Northwest sweet cherries.
Shipments to Japan were just under 1 million 20-pound boxes during peak seasons. But over the past two decades, shipments have declined as Japan increased its own cherry production and became more price-sensitive about imported fruit.
Shipments to Japan were as low as 160,000 boxes during one season. Shipments have rebounded since then, reaching 240,000 boxes last year, and are expected to increase again this season.
“I’m pretty gung-ho about Japan,” said Keith Hu, international program director for Northwest Cherry Growers, which promotes cherries grown in the five-state growing region. “I haven’t been gung-ho about Japan in years.”
A resurgence in Japan and continued growth in larger markets, such as Korea and China, should contribute to more cherry exports this season.
Those exports, along with a higher-quality, higher-volume crop, have growers and others in the industry optimistic about this year’s cherry crop.
The lingering COVID-19 pandemic, along with usual factors, such as weather and labor, could negatively impact the harvest, which started earlier this month in early regions, such as the Tri-Cities, and will continue in the later areas of the Northwest through early August.
So far, 600,000 boxes have been shipped, said B.J. Thurlby, president of Northwest Cherry Growers. Shipments should ramp up in the next several weeks in time for the Fourth of July, a popular promotion period for cherries.
“We’ve got a good crop on the trees,” Thurlby said.
Good growing conditions
Growers in the five-state Northwest region — Washington being the largest producer among those — are expected to harvest 22.4 million 20-pound boxes of cherries this year. That’s well above the 19.8 million boxes harvested last year, the smallest crop for the region since 2015. Much of that crop was lost due to weather, including frost early last year and wind and rain in the weeks leading up to harvest.
This year’s crop number isn’t expected to be anywhere near the record 26.4 million boxes from 2017.
This year’s crop is big enough for growers to supply domestic and international markets but isn’t so big that it could depress prices.
“It’s a nice sized crop,” said Tommy Hanses, CEO of Washington Fruit, a vertically integrated fruit company. The company started packing cherries last week.
This year, frost has damaged some early-season varieties, such as Chelan, but not to the same extent as last year. And growing conditions have been optimal for later varieties, such as Bing.
Weather conditions could still impact later-season varieties. If later-season regions, such as the Upper Yakima Valley and the Wenatchee area, can avoid weather issues, many growers anticipate fruit quality — and the good prices that come with it — to stick.
“I’m surprised how clean and nice the fruit looks,” said Craig Harris, manager for Harris Farms, which has cherry orchards throughout the Yakima Valley. “Usually, we have more damage in the fruit. It looks really nice, and I hope it stays that way.”
The cherry crop estimate from Northwest Cherry Growers factors the anticipated loss of 2.5 million to 3 million boxes of cherries due to Little Cherry Disease, which has been infecting cherry trees in recent years.
In Washington state, the disease has primarily come from the pathogens Western X, a type of bacteria, and Little Cherry Virus-1. It is challenging for growers because the infection is not evident until harvest, when small, immature, and discolored cherries show up on infected trees.
In recent years, growers have had to remove tens of thousands of cherry trees because of the disease and lost a sizable portion of the orchards. Some have stopped growing cherries entirely due to the lack of non-infected orchard land.
Harris Farms has removed thousands of infected trees in recent years. Harris said he’s monitoring his cherry trees closely and has been quick to remove any trees at the first sight of infection.
“There are low-infected blocks that we’ve made sure we’re ahead of so it doesn’t turn into a large infection,” he said.
Labor
This is the second cherry harvest under the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With many workers vaccinated and vaccines now widely available, growers and others in the industry don’t anticipate many interruptions to harvest activities.
“Last year, there was a lot of widespread fear and uncertainty,” said Frank Lyall, a cherry grower with orchards in Grandview and Mattawa. “There was a pretty significant concern the pandemic might move through the whole crew or through the whole industry.”
This time last year, Yakima County was experiencing drastically rising numbers and had some of the highest new cases in the country. Daily cases have been falling in recent months as more residents are vaccinated. New daily cases are a fraction of the figures from early June 2020, which were upward of 200 or more.
“For the most part (concerns) seem to be alleviated,” Lyall said.
The COVID-19 pandemic still has an impact in one area: labor.
Washington Fruit was able to find the workers they needed, but it took more effort, said company CEO Hanses.
“It just felt that there were fewer people looking for work,” he said.
For growers dependent on the local labor force and not using the H-2A program to bring in foreign workers, the tight labor market seen locally and across the country has made it more challenging to find qualified workers.
Lyall said he is watching to see whether additional unemployment assistance might keep some workers away. However, he’s hoping the strong crop volume will attract more workers as the season progresses.
“With this crop, there should be potential to make good money, especially if you’re a skilled cherry picker,” he said.
Promotions and exports
Northwest Cherry Growers have geared their promotion in response to trends that emerged during the pandemic.
For example, online grocery orders are likely here to stay, said Thurlby of Northwest Cherry Growers. More shoppers turned to online ordering and curbside pickup to avoid visiting stores and risking potential infection.
With that in mind, the organization has worked with food retailers on promotions that would put cherries in prominent view when shoppers are making orders online.
In addition, the organization has devoted a significant portion of its promotional budget to highlighting the health benefits of eating cherries. The move toward health messaging was in response to the organization’s consumer research last year, which showed that 59% of those surveyed said the health benefits of the fruit were influential in them purchasing cherries.
“I believe the pandemic has forced us all to look at what we’re eating and what we are putting in our bodies,” Thurlby said.
The COVID-19 pandemic may also be a factor in how cherry exports fare this season.
Typically, about 30% of the Northwest cherry crop is exported. Last year’s crop was below that figure — 28%, according to Northwest Cherry Growers figures. Along with lower demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, more fruit remained in the U.S. and North America due to a smaller crop overall.
Hu, the Northwest Cherry Growers international program director, said he’s optimistic that the exports will return to that 30% figure this season.
He said that he’s heard from importers that demand from top markets, including China and Korea, is high. The exchange rate is more favorable to those markets.
And while retaliatory tariffs of U.S. products still linger in China — albeit at a lower level than a few years ago — enough time has passed that importers have gotten used to those extra costs.
Even with a drop in exports in recent years due to ongoing trade issues, China remains a significant market for Northwest cherries. Last year, nearly 1 million boxes of cherries were exported to China. Hu hopes that exports to China will increase to around 2 million boxes this year, which he considers a healthy volume.
“That (volume) won’t put a whole lot of stress on shippers, and we’ll be able to see some return,” he said.
Hu said COVID-19 outbreaks may still be a factor in some Southeast Asian markets that have experienced outbreaks and have low vaccination rates, such as Malaysia and Thailand. However, Hu said that he doesn’t anticipate the total shutdowns seen a year ago and that residents still can shop and find imported goods, such as cherries.
Hu said exports should also get a boost from the Japanese market. Driving the interest in Japan is Costco, a key retailer in other markets, such as Korea.
“If I can help Costco establish a stronghold on cherries in Japan, I believe local Japanese supermarkets will follow,” Hu said.
Finally, Hu is eying a new market: India. India has been an important market for other agricultural commodities, such as apples.
COVID-19 could hamper the market — India has broken global records in daily cases and deaths in recent months. In addition, there is a 30% tariff on cherries and the fruit has to go through a methyl bromide fumigation, which could potentially impact the fruit’s quality.
Still, Hu’s believes he can take small steps to establish the fruit’s presence in the country and develop it into a strong niche market where higher-quality cherries would be sold at a premium. He doesn’t expect the market to be as large as Korea, which is approaching 1 million boxes, or China, but may be as big as Vietnam, whose five-year average has been north of 200,000 boxes.
“I believe there is potential in India,” he said. “There is money in that country.”
Lyall, the Grandview cherry grower, said he’s encouraged by the diversification in export markets.
Exports are crucial and ensure growers like him a good return. While Lyall understands why there was strong interest in China, he feels the market will remain volatile in the years to come due to poor relations with the U.S. That could translate to volatility in returns for growers.
“There was a lot of focus on China because of the size of their population and wealth,” he said. “But it seems the industry is trying to spread exports to more countries. That would be better all around.”