The CEO of a Yakima community health center said it’s a “huge relief” that the U.S. Supreme Court dismissed a challenge to the Affordable Care Act.
“There were so many people that could have been disproportionately affected had the Supreme Court gone the other way,” said Rhonda Hauff, CEO of Yakima Neighborhood Health Services. “Affordable health care touches everybody.”
Yakima Neighborhood Health Services estimates that it’s helped more than 200,000 people in Yakima and Kittitas counties secure health insurance. But Hauff said the total number of people in the two counties who have Medicare or Medicaid or obtained health insurance through exchanges is likely higher.
Hauff said that with increased unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic, many more became eligible for Medicare or Medicaid.
“The safety net was there,” she said.