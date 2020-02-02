A￼ good economy, low interest rates and a tight supply of houses mean Yakima County’s real estate market is doing well.
“We’re staying busy,” said Freba Afzali, president of the Yakima Association of Realtors. “We get to help a lot of buyers and a lot of sellers.”
She is hopeful that the trend will continue through 2020, a presidential election year, which adds another variable to the equation.
Last year, there were 3,964 residential properties sold in Yakima County, according to the county assessor’s office, compared with 3,920 in 2018 and 4,233 in 2017. The numbers include houses, condominiums, multifamily homes, manufactured and mobile homes.
Average home prices have also increased, Assessor Dave Cook said, from $231,000 in 2018 to $249,000 in 2019, an 8% increase that he said is part of a trend.
“Two years ago, the average price was $198,000,” Cook said. “The real estate market is very strong.”
Likewise, the Washington Center for Real Estate Research at the University of Washington found that the average house price statewide increased 8.6% between the third quarters of 2018 and 2019, to $400,700.
Data from the Multiple Listing Service of Yakima provided by the Realtors’ association for the last quarter of 2019 showed the average price paid for a home in the area was $274,292.
Cook said he could not say what exactly is contributing to the strong market, but said it is a sign of a strong economy in the Valley.
Afzali said low mortgage rates are helping fuel house buying in the area. She said one sale she knows of closed with a mortgage interest rate of 3.9%.
The inventory of houses is lower than Realtors would like, she said. In the fourth quarter of 2019, 239 houses were on the market, compared with 269 in the previous quarter, according to the MLS report.
Seller’s market
Lanette Headley, co-owner of Keller Williams Yakima Valley, said that as of Thursday there were only 265 houses that are not under contract, with far more buyers looking for homes. While the number is expected to pick up between February and June, Williams said the overall housing inventory has been low, making it a seller’s market.
“I have been doing this for 28 years, and (2019) was one of the strongest markets,” Headley said.
She said some sellers have chosen to move out of their houses and in with other family members or others so they would not lose a sale if they told a buyer they had to wait for them to find another house.
Along with low interest rates, Headley said the market is also being fueled by the aftereffects of the 2008 mortgage crisis, when the housing market collapsed and some developers went out of business, reducing the number of new houses on the market.
It’s a condition she said is also affecting the state and the nation as far as real estate is concerned. She said real estate agents are calling people to see if they would be willing to put their homes on the market to help satisfy demand.
Housing construction
In Yakima, new housing construction was mixed. Yakima city officials reported that building permits for multifamily housing doubled in 2019, with 29 permits issued, compared with 12 in 2018.
Building permits for single-family houses went down in 2019, though, according to data from the city’s community development department. In 2019, there were 89 permits issued for house building, compared with 144 in 2018 and 90 in 2017.
But given the cyclical nature of the economy and markets, the question is: How long can it last?
“If you knew that, you could make a lot of money,” Cook said, acknowledging the difficulties in predicting how the economy will go.
Afzali said predicting what the market will do in the long term is difficult, but she is hopeful for a strong year going into a presidential election. The election could influence the market, depending on the policies of whoever wins, she said.
One factor she does not see affecting the real estate market is the closure of Astria Regional Medical Center.
“In this strong market, that would not have an impact,” Afzali said.