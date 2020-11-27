Businesses in Yakima County are rallying together to encourage people to shop locally on Small Business Saturday.
The Downtown Association of Yakima is hosting its second annual Downtown Yakima Small Business Saturday event from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. throughout downtown. Thirty-three businesses and restaurants will be taking part in the event, up from 17 businesses the previous year.
Andrew Holt, executive director of the Downtown Association of Yakima, said the event will be crucial for local businesses as winter approaches.
“It's always important to shop local, but this year it's taken on even greater importance because a lot of these businesses have had a really tough year. Having a good holiday season could be the difference between keeping their doors open or not,” he said.
People can pick up a map and passport at any of the participating businesses, and will be entered to win prizes if they turn in a passport with at least five stamps. More information is available on the event's website.
The Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce also is promoting small businesses on its website for the holidays.
"With the COVID-19 pandemic, our small Hispanic businesses have been hurting. As an organization, we encourage you to shop local and support our small negocios. Whether you need to purchase tamales for holidays or a gift for a family member – stay local and support where you can," the website said.
For more ideas shopping locally, check out I Heart Yakima's shop local list.