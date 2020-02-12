URM Cash and Carry will be relocating to a new store at the former Toys R Us property in Union Gap.
The lease on the URM Cash and Carry store in Yakima was about to expire and parent company URM Stores Inc. decided it was a good time to look for a new location,” said Rick Jensen, vice president for Spokane-based URM Stores Inc.
“We had a desire to do more in the store we were in, but we were landlocked and unable to expand,” Jensen said.
At 30,000-square-feet, the new store will be twice the size of the Yakima location at 14 S. Fifth Ave.
“We’ll be able to carry a lot more inventory and a lot more variety,” he said. He notes there will be more room to stock more produce, fresh meat and frozen food items.
The name will change —the store will be called URM Foods for Home and Business but the concept will remain the same — it will offer a variety of food items for both businesses and consumers.
Contractors have started work on the building at 1401 E. Washington Ave. The building has been vacant since Toys R Us closed in June 2018. Depending on how construction goes, URM Stores Inc. is aiming to open by the first part of June.
The employees who work in Yakima will transfer to the Union Gap location and there are plans to hire additional employees.