Yakima will have one fewer furniture store as of this summer.
Isaak’s Home Furnishings is going out of business after nearly seven decades in business under different owners. The store has been operating under its current name since 1996, when Bob and Vicky Isaak owned it.
Current owner Ed Rieckelman, who has worked at the store for more than two decades and has owned it with wife Maggie for many of those years, said the decision to close was a matter of timing.
“My wife and I are retiring as scheduled,” he said.
The store at 1010 W. Nob Hill Blvd. is currently running a liquidation sale and they will run the store through the end of the couple’s lease this summer.
Sweet smell of success
Meanwhile, the former U.S. Bank building has received a freshening up — literally.
For the last several months, the building at 4106 Summitview Ave. has been home to Simply Crafted Floral.
Jenn Sharp started out making flower arrangements as a hobby. In February 2019, she started making Valentine’s Day arrangements and sold 20 of them through word of mouth, including text messages from her husband to her friends.
The business grew from there. As word spread about Sharp’s brightly colored floral arrangements, the orders grew. Soon she started delivering floral arrangements at The Ship Shop, which went so far as to purchase a refrigerator to store them.
Over time, she quickly outgrew the space she carved out of her home for the business. She started looking for space where she could work and occasionally sell to the public.
“I have a great support and following of people,” she said.
That’s when an opportunity came up: Hogback Development Co. offered the U.S. Bank building space for a one-month pop-up shop for Simply Crafted and another business, Tieton Mercantile.
The pop-up shop generated plenty of traffic. Soon, one month became two, then three. Tieton Mercantile eventually stopped selling in the space to focus on its Tieton location.
Now Simply Crafted will be there at least through the end of June, perhaps longer.
Sharp said whatever happens with the current space, the handful of months she’s been open made her realize a new vision for a business. She now envisions a space where she can not only sell florals and gifts but provide a space for events.
She also wants to work with other businesses to organize events that provide a one-stop shop for specific customers, such as brides planning a wedding.
“If it wasn’t for (Hogback) and this opportunity, I wouldn’t have discovered this is the direction I want to go,” she said. “I’m grateful they allowed me to be in this space. I’m excited to see where the future holds.”
Dollar General in Naches
Naches has a new retailer. Dollar General recently opened at a newly constructed building at 10410 U.S. Highway 12.
The Naches store is the third location in Yakima County for the Tennessee retail company, which runs more than 17,000 nationwide. Dollar General also has locations in Zillah and Granger. The shop sells items, including those from national brands, at competitive prices.
The Upper Yakima Valley town has seen robust residential and commercial activity in the last several years. Several businesses have opened in downtown Naches, and new residential developments have popped up around town.