After 15 years, I have ended my tenure at the Yakima Herald-Republic.
The Yakima Valley has changed a lot in my time here, and for this final Current column, I wanted to look back at my reporting. Here are three significant developments I’ve covered in this column over the years.
Retail, restaurant developmentWhen I first started at the Herald-Republic, the area was starved for new retail and restaurants. Yakima lost many retailers after the closure of the Yakima Mall in downtown Yakima in the early 2000s. And many residents yearned for the chain restaurants found in other parts of the state, including the Tri-Cities.
But over the past 15 years, Yakima and Union Gap have gained new retail and restaurants, thanks to two companies.
California company CenterCal Properties purchased the Valley Mall in Union Gap in the late 1990s. In the past 15 years, it has expanded the mall’s footprint through several new developments, including the Valley Mall Plaza, Valley Mall Annex and Washington Plaza. The company also brought in new tenants at the original enclosed mall. Several national retail and restaurant brands came to town, including Cabela’s, Kohl’s and Famous Dave’s.
Yakima-based Hogback Development Co. also had a hand in growing the retail and restaurant landscape in the Yakima Valley. It took a relatively quiet shopping center, Nob Hill Plaza, and turned it into a busy business complex with multiple restaurants, retailers and most recently, a hotel. The company also developed a long-vacant site in Yakima, adding an active retail complex along the busy South First Street corridor.
Wine and craft beer growth
The Yakima Valley’s wine region has been developing since the 1980s but took off in the last two decades. Many out-of-town residents, namely those from the Seattle area, saw an opportunity to open wineries in proximity to long-standing wine grape vineyards. The location of the wineries to the grape growers provided the opportunity for winemakers to take an active part in the fall wine grape harvest.
While many winemakers came from viticulture programs out of state, namely the University of California-Davis, more people working in local wineries were homegrown, thanks to expanding viticulture and wine technology programs at Yakima Valley College’s Grandview campus. The college also has a student-run winery, Yakima Valley Vintners, which recently opened a tasting room in a newly constructed Yakima Valley College building at 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard. The winery also provided space for developing wineries, included Fortuity Cellars, which eventually moved out of the campus winery and opened its winery and tasting room in Wapato.
The Yakima Valley craft brewery scene is much younger, developing in the last decade.
The start of the local craft beer industry came with the opening of Yakima Brewing and Malting Co. by Bert Grant in the 1980s. The brewery was eventually sold several times, starting in the mid-1990s, and closed in the early 2000s.
When I first arrived in the Yakima Valley in 2006, there were just a handful of breweries in Central Washington and only one brewery in Yakima County: Snipes Brewing Co. in Sunnyside.
While the region grows about 75% of U.S. hops, most hops once went to large macrobreweries, such as Budweiser. That began to change in the 2000s when craft beer’s popularity grew at a rapid rate.
Yakima Craft Brewing Co. opened in 2008 and would be the first craft brewery to open over the next decade. The brewery was later sold and is now operating as Hop Capital Brewing.
The turning point of the Yakima Valley brewing scene came in 2013, with the opening of Bale Breaker Brewing Co. The brewery, run by members of the Smith family, which has grown hops for decades in East Valley, quickly gained a loyal customer base, drawn to the brewery’s hoppy beers. It’s now among the largest craft breweries in Washington state.
Since then, numerous breweries have opened throughout the Yakima Valley, from Cowiche to Sunnyside. The local brewery scene takes center stage during the fall hop harvest when members of the craft beer industry worldwide visit the region.
The Fresh Hop Ale Festival, which highlights beer made with freshly harvested hops, attracts thousands of attendees and features breweries throughout the Northwest and West Coast.
Economic development strategy
In the mid-2000s, the primary strategy for local economic development officials was to pursue companies looking to open a new plant or facility.
But the recession of the late 2000s happened, and many companies halted expansion efforts, which meant fewer opportunities to recruit new businesses to the area.
The Yakima County Development Association, the county’s economic development arm, decided to shift from a business recruitment-driven strategy to a multi-prong strategy. Business recruitment would still be done alongside other efforts, such as developing new companies and businesses and improving the region’s workforce. This multifaceted strategy is still used today.
In the last decade, local economic development officials also shifted their recruitment strategy to focus more on businesses that would be interested in being in a major agricultural region. As a result, officials were able to recruit companies such as plastics manufacturer Paragon Films to the area.
------------------
Thank you for reading and following my reporting all these years. There is still so much to cover in the Yakima Valley, and I look forward to reading continued coverage of those developments in the Herald-Republic.
While I’m leaving the newspaper, this isn’t goodbye. I will continue reporting in the Yakima Valley and Central Washington. I’ll see you around town.