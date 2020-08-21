The former Albertsons building is back on the market.
The building was being remodeled for a new Gold’s Gym location when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Yakima Valley in March.
Yakima Valley’s gyms were forced to close under the state’s stay-at-home order at the end of March and have not been able to reopen. Yakima County has been in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s four-step reopening plan since early July. Most gym operations can’t reopen until Phase 2 or 3, though Yakima County swimming pools have been able to reopen with restrictions.
In any case, a new gym was no longer a viable option, and the property was put back on the market more than a week ago, said Bill Almon Jr. of Almon Commercial Real Estate, who listed the property.
Not surprisingly, the commercial real estate market has had significant disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although it’s been busier in recent weeks, Almon said.
The Albertsons building may not be on the market long. Almon was able to go back to a list of developers and tenants who were interested in either leasing or purchasing the property previously, and that’s led to multiple offers.
“I’m a little surprised at the level of interest,” he said.
Two new taprooms
Downtown Yakima has had some additional activity recently with the opening of two new taprooms, both able to open to customers by offering outdoor seating.
The Tap, at 105 S. First St., opened Aug. 15 and offers self-serve beer, wine and cider taps. Self-serve taps are relatively new as laws were just changed a little over a year ago to allow them. There are a handful of self-serve taprooms statewide.
Currently, the taproom does not have regular hours and has been notifying customers when it’s open via its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/thetapyakima.
Schab’s Bier Den opened the same day. The taproom, which serves beer on draft as well as canned and bottled beer, is on the ground floor of what is now called the Hittle Building at 22 N. Second St. Building owners Ben and Ann Hittle had been remodeling the building, once home to a computer store, for more than a year.
Schab’s Bier Den was open Friday, Saturday and Sunday this past week but is also updating hours on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/The-Bier-Den-105828644275599/.