Take 5 is a meetup with a local entrepreneur.Seven years ago, Mike and Annette Hatten bought an old fruit stand along U.S. Highway 12 in Naches.
Today, Bron Yr Aur Brewing Co. is an award-winning brewpub, offering pizza and a full menu of other food in addition to the variety of beers brewed there. In case you’re wondering, it is pronounced “bron yar,” a Welsh phrase familiar to Led Zeppelin fans.
With a large outdoor seating area, the pub accommodates families and their pets. The pub offers award-winning beers, including its Gentlemen’s Stout, the first beer produced at their brewery, which opened four years ago.
Natives of Naches, Mike, 54, and Annette, 53, employ up to 14 people, depending on the time of year. Among their employees are their three adult children, Zach, Amanda and Trevor.
How did you start the business, and how did you come up with the name?
We have always wanted to have our own business, so when Annette saw this fruit stand go up for sale, she thought this would be great. She plied Mike with beer that night around the campfire and then worked up enough courage to show him the listing. To her surprise, he said yes. After we made the decision to purchase the old fruit stand to make a brewery (Annette initially wanted a distillery), we had to come up with a name, so being huge Led Zeppelin fans we found Bron Yr Aur. We knew it was hard to pronounce, but we liked the unique name. It means hill of gold, so we thought that was perfect since this will be our little hill of gold.
What challenges did you have to overcome when you started the business?
Leaving our old jobs was extremely hard. All that security out the window. The long hours of running the business ourselves before we could hire employees, and the expense of building the new structure and purchasing the new equipment were challenging. We also had to run the existing business to make money while we were building the new one out back. We relied mainly on word of mouth for advertising and social media.
What do you do to stand out from your competition?
We have a large outdoor area for families and pets. We also strive to maintain quality beer products that win awards every year. Not only does this bring attention to our business, it is uplifting to all the breweries in the Valley, so people know when they come to Yakima they can expect to have a tasty pint. Our team is loyal, honest and hard working. They are dedicated to making customers feel like they are at home.
Any advice you would give to others looking to start a family business?
It is wonderful to get to see your children every day; however, it is not always easy. We mostly get along with little drama. It has made our family bond even stronger.
What’s your favorite item on the menu?
Annette’s favorite item on the menu is the barbecued pulled pork sliders. They are made with fresh buns that we make in-house with our Beaver Deceiver beer. Mike’s favorite is the Controlled Burn pizza that he created, with pepperoni, jalapeños and a drizzle of sweet chili sauce.