When your car breaks down, it’s fairly easy to find a mechanic to fix it.
But when it’s a lawn mower, weed trimmer or other tool with a small engine, it can be a bit more difficult to find repairs.
For the past nine years, Kyle Schlotfeldt has been filling that niche with Small Engine Specialties in Yakima. In addition to repairing small engines, Schlotfeldt also sells parts for those who are doing their own repairs.
In addition to fixing small-engine devices, he sells outdoor equipment from his North 34th Avenue business.
A graduate of East Valley High School, Schlotfeldt, 33, and his wife, Genna, live in Yakima with their son and daughter. He has certification to work on all major brands of small engines. He employs one other person other than himself.
What led you to start your own business?
I never even thought about it until a friend, Shane Thompson, brought it up after several years of off-and-on conversations about it. So I decided to give it a try.
Did you face any challenges starting out, and how did you overcome them?
Shane took care of most of the business side of things, but it was difficult at times to try to piece everything together to get the business going. After that was all said and done, no matter what you sell or how good you are at your job, customers must come through your doors. Fortunately, lots of family and friends of family spread the word and we were able to take off and grow.
What was the best piece of advice anyone gave you when it came to your business?
Sometimes saying no to a customer request is your best decision. But you can lead them in the right direction or place to go.
What do you like about owning your own business?
I know the mechanical side of the business, but I really enjoy the challenge of learning the rest of the business side and how to try and diversify ourselves and grow.
What do you do to maintain a work/life balance?
The first four or five years, life was work, but I had some great friends and my Dad, who helped along the way. A little more than two years ago, Brian Schneider came to work for us and that allowed me to take some weekends off and be a dad and husband. Hiring him has really helped our business grow to the next step, yet let me be able to be home before 7 and enjoy some weekends with my family.