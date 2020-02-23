Crystal Ehninger’s career path has always centered on food.
She’s run a catering and event design company, and a Seattle-based food distribution company. But for the past year-and-a-half, Ehninger has taken to the street with her big, red What I Crave Food Truck, bringing gourmet sliders, tacos and other food to locations around the county.
“Yakima County is a much less expensive place to start up a business,” said Ehninger, 34. She employs between two and four people.
A Yakima resident, Ehninger went to East Valley and Davis high schools, graduating in 2004, and did the Running Start program at Yakima Valley College. She also did helicopter flight training in Arizona for two years, where she met her husband, Jeff. They have a 3-year-old daughter.
How did you get into the food truck business?
I have always enjoyed cooking, and this is a way for me to share what I can do, while having the freedom to cook whatever I want. I looked for several years to find the right truck, and while I looked, I worked for other people on their trucks to learn as much as possible.
Were there any challenges you faced when you first started out, and how did you overcome them?
I’m still jumping through hoops with regulations and permits and rules and licensing. I just take everything one step at a time and ask a lot of questions. I enjoy the challenge of having to figure it all out. I have learned so much over the last year and a half.
What are the advantages and disadvantages of running a food truck versus a brick-and-mortar establishment?
The biggest advantage is that I’m not stuck to and dependent on one location. If a gig flops, I just find a new spot. I also have more flexibility with my schedule and less overhead. The hardest part is getting through all the regulations.
Is there any advice you would give other women looking to start their own businesses?
Be sure and dedicated. Love what you do. Do research, have a plan, try working in the same field, but for others, to have multiple perspectives on standard operation. Have a support system. You will eat sleep and breathe your own business. You will have good days and bad, successes and steps back. ... Be proud of your accomplishments. Use them to get through those days you’re wondering what you got yourself into.
What’s your favorite item on the menu?
Well, with a truck called “What I Crave” I can honestly say I genuinely love each item. My favorites change daily. I even eat off our vegetarian menu and run specials on whatever I’m craving off the menu.