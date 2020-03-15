Take 5 is a meetup with a local entrepreneur.
While some construction companies specialize in commercial construction or homebuilding, Brice Baxter’s specialty is disasters.
Along with remodeling and home repairs, Baxter Construction specializes in restoration work, taking buildings that have been damaged by smoke, fire, water, wind or mold, and putting them back as good as — if not better than — the way they were before.
Baxter and his crew of 60 say they’re ready to respond 24 hours a day for emergency repairs.
Baxter, 48, started the company 25 years ago with just a pickup and tools.
“We value our staff and crew and take pride in training them,” Baxter said. ”We love to serve our community through restoration and remodel work, as well as community-
improvement projects.”
He and his wife, Melissa, have five sons and a grandchild.
How did you start your own business?
I started with just myself doing handyman work in a old pickup.
Were there any challenges you faced when you started out, and how did you meet them?
All businesses have challenges. One of those challenges can be growing too fast, but we kept our growth slow and steady and stayed out of debt.
If you could go back and talk to your younger self, what advice would you give him?
I would tell myself not to be intimidated by being younger than other business owners. I would also tell myself to listen more and talk less. Even a fool appears wise when his mouth is closed.
What do you consider your secret to success?
Showing up on time and doing what you say you will do.
What has been the most satisfying job your company has handled?
Training up young people in our trade so they can go into the community and serve our customers and friends.