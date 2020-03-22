Alan Bade worked his way up from a mechanic to owner of Alpine Automotive Service in Yakima.
Bade, 60, has run Alpine for 35 years since he bought it. He had previously worked as a mechanic before becoming the shop manager. He had also worked at other auto shops throughout his life.
The shop does car repairs and maintenance, with the business’ three employees taking ongoing training in the latest car technology.
Originally from Sunnyside, Bade and his wife, Janice, live in Moxee and have four children, including a son who manages the shop, as well as three grandsons. They also own eight horses, two dogs and a cats. He is a graduate of Sunnyside High School and a master certified auto technician.
How did you decide to start Alpine Automotive Service?
I was looking for a job after being laid off and put in an application at Alpine Automotive 36 years ago. I started work the next day and then they decided to make me the shop manager after about a month. Next came the day they asked me if I wanted to buy the business. This had been a dream of mine since the first day I worked as a kid at Bob’s Auto Clinic in Sunnyside. So the adventure began as a business owner, technician and boss to the employees. What a great adventure we started all those years ago.
What were some of the challenges you faced starting out, and how did you overcome them?
Having enough equipment to do the work we needed to do. To purchase this equipment took a lot of money and we just kept working until we finally got what we needed. Having a supportive wife that understood if we hung in there, things would work out. Even if that meant not bringing home a paycheck sometimes and logging in long hours and weekends to finish jobs.
The next challenge was figuring out how to wear all the hats in the business and being able to get everything done that needed doing. I knew I could fix customers’ cars, but the business aspect is a whole different animal that you must tame, and that took years to figure out. With the help of companies that specialize in business consulting, I was able to learn how to work and be productive and make a profit at the same time. We continue to get their advice every week and then put it to work. Justin, my shop manager, keeps on track and follows their advice and this helps us to improve every week.
What do you consider the key to your success?
In my mind, hard work is the key to success. Also, having good people working with me makes the job so much easier. For instance, my sons all have worked in my shop, on and off, over the years, not as technicians but in the office. They would usually answer the phones and help out with customers. (The customers loved them). Finally, I got my son Justin to come to work for me full time. He has been with the business almost four years, and he has done a fantastic job. He really has a business sense and a desire to move ahead with the shop. I go to work in the shop and Justin takes care of the rest of the business. I also have great technicians, Israel Garcia, who is a Perry Tech graduate and has been with us for four years, and Olivia Ontiveros, also a Perry Tech graduate who has been with us for almost a year. We also have a great bookkeeper who keeps us up to date on our taxes and lets us know ways to improve our business.
Is there anything you know now that you wish you knew when you were starting out?
I wish someone had told me that you can’t fix everything. Sometimes you just have to pick your battles and decide what you want to work on and get good at doing that.
Would you rather drive a stick shift or an automatic?
That depends on which car I am driving. If I’m in the family car, an automatic is the way to go. If I’m in my muscle car, I’d rather have a stick.