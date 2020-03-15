In 2010, the Yakima County Development Association launched the Enterprise Challenge in response to the community’s growing interest in entrepreneurship.
At the time, it also served as a way for the organization to boost economic development when recruitment activity decreased due to the slow economy at the time.
Nearly 230 businesses have participated in the contest over the past decade. About 56 percent — or 128 businesses — of contestants are still in business. Together those businesses employ 350 workers.
This year’s competition, which began earlier this year, attracted 23 contestants. The field was cut to 14 after contestants attended various workshops and crafted a business plan pitch.
The top 14 contestants then participated in a business expo held at the Kittitas Valley Event Center in Ellensburg. The top seven finalists were chosen based on scores from their presentation at the expo.
Ultimately, the top seven had much higher scores than the rest of the field, said Jonathan Smith, executive director of the Yakima County Development Association, which is co-organizing this event with the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce.
The finalists, who are in contention for cash prizes of $17,500, will be presenting their final business plan and making a final presentation this week.
The winners of the competition were to be celebrated at an event this week, but due to concerns with the coronavirus, organizers have postponed scheduled competition events. The Yakima Herald-Republic interviewed each of the finalists to hear more about their businesses and Enterprise Challenge experience.
Tony Alcazar, 24 Freddy Alcazar, 25 Aaron Barba, 28; Vida Health Bar, Yakima
Several years ago, Freddy Alcazar was diagnosed with cancer. During his treatment, his brother Tony Alcazar and friend Aaron Barba were trying to work around their schedules to be by his side.
They also began developing different smoothie recipes to ensure that Freddy Alcazar was getting the nutrients he needed.
Freddy Alcazar is now cancer-free, and during his recovery the three realized they wanted to spend more time together.
“For us to work and be together, we (needed) to do something that involved all of us,” Tony Alcazar said.
The Alcazars had grown up seeing their parents run a business. They also had the recipes they developed while Freddy Alcazar was recovering. The idea of a juice and smoothie shop was born.
The trio opened the business in August 2018.
The business has grown to not only include juices and smoothies but a variety of healthy breakfast, lunch and dessert items.
“We want to make it a welcoming family place,” Tony Alcazar said.
The brothers entered the Enterprise Challenge because of the resources the contest was offering.
The knowledge they’ve gained is the competition’s biggest asset, he said.
“Once you start getting into details, you’re like, ‘Whoa,’” he said.
Working on the business plan has helped the owners make a shift in their growth plans. The trio initially planned on opening a second location. When they determined the costs and what would be needed to open a new place, they realized they would be better off improving the first location.
The plan now is to get additional equipment and hire an employee to help the business be more efficient at serving its customers.
“The reality is we have so much work to do at the location we have now,” he said.
Jeannie Bayles, 34; The Early Bird, Ellensburg
Bayles had been managing restaurants for six years before deciding to open her own. The eatery, which opened two years ago, offers an all-day brunch menu. Bayles said the restaurant aims to offer a fresh and unique twist on traditional breakfast and lunch items.
One of the restaurant’s popular items is the Benny Bowl, which is her version of an eggs Benedict and a salad that includes scrambled eggs and Cotija cheese. The restaurant also offers a rotating savory waffle.
Now Bayles is search for a larger location to not only house The Early Bird but also a different eatery called The Night Owl, which would offer a dinner menu. The concept would be international fusion and focus on small, shared plates.
She found out about the Enterprise Challenge through the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce. She credits the competition for helping her become a better business owner.
“I have a better understanding of my business and what resources are available to me,” she said.
More specifically, the competition helped her better understand the financial picture.
“Every single expense, every single cost,” she said. “It’s sitting down and thinking what (the financials) look like for the future.”
Jacob Castillo, 35; Junk Bros. Yakima
In 2017, Jacob Castillo returned to the Yakima Valley after working as a pilot for Horizon Air. He wanted to find a job that would allow him to spend more time with his family. Eventually, Castillo got a job as a commercial truck driver. But he continued his business selling items on eBay.
As he was finding items to sell — he often relied on products not sold at yard sales — he realized there was a demand for an item pickup service.
“People I was picking (items from) said, ‘I’m glad you’re here,’” he said.
As he did research, he realized there was just one business offering item pickup.
“There’s plenty of work for multiple businesses,” he said. “There were people going unserved and didn’t have an outlet to get rid of stuff.”
The mantra of the business is “donate, recycle, then dispose.” The goal is to always donate or recycle items first before putting anything in the landfill.
For the past year, he continued to drive a truck while building his business. He and his brother, Jeremy Castillo, did the pick ups while Castillo’s girlfriend helped.
This month, both Jacob and Josh Castillo decided to go full-time with the business.
Castillo had thought about entering the competition a few years ago with his eBay selling business. He again thought about the competition when he started Junk Bros a year ago but had missed the deadline.
“When it came around again, I said, ‘Let’s try that.’ I think this a good business that the city needs, the community needs, and I could use all the help I could get,” he said.
Like many of the other contestants, the competition gave him a better idea of the financial aspects of the business.
“It really helped me learn the numbers and what I needed to charge to be profitable,” he said.
Crystal Gansereit, 34 and Dan Gansereit, 37; Clean Cut — The Men’s Shop, Ellensburg.
Crystal Gansereit worked as a hairdresser for 13 years and is co-owner of GG’s Salon in downtown Ellensburg. Through her interactions with customers, she saw a need for a place where men could walk-in and get a salon-style experience.
“It was hard to walk into a place and get a haircut,” she said. “A lot of times, they have to wait in line for up to an hour.”
Those conversations lead to Clean Cut — The Men’s Shop. Customers can come in and not only get a hair cut but a scalp massage and complimentary beverages and snacks. The shop also has televisions so they can watch sports while their hair is being cut.
“They get a salon experience in a barbershop,” Crystal Gansereit said. “It’s a place just for them.
She was familiar with Enterprise Challenge through different friends in Ellensburg, including some who had participated in previous contests. She entered the competition after being encouraged by Amy McGuffin, CEO of the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s really good for new businesses,” she said. “They give you a lot of information; they bring in a lot of resources.”
The competition also provided an opportunity to sit down and think about her business.
“It makes you really believe in your product and all the work you put into it,” she said.
Charles Johnson, 61; Elite Tours LLC, Selah
When Johnson talked to visitors at the home he lists on Airbnb; the same thing kept coming up — there was a lack of transportation options.
These visitors didn’t necessarily want to book a tour bus or a stretch limousine.
Johnson ended up converting a motorcoach. The vehicle has leather sofas, restrooms, a television and a full wet bar area.
“It’s kind of like your living room,” he said.
He started the business last year on a part-time basis. In the previous year, he’s attracted a variety of bookings, including groups going to University of Washington or Washington State University games and wine tours around Central Washington.
The business has seen enough success that Johnson is ramping up activity in the coming year. He has hired two drivers and plans to purchase a second motor coach at the end of this year or early next year.
“We got people from the last year that are rebooking with us,” he said.
Johnson entered the Enterprise Challenge because he liked the opportunity to access experts in different aspects of business, such as social media and marketing.
“That’s not my expertise,” he said.
If he wins prize money for the contest, he plans to use it to boost his marketing efforts to reach outside the Yakima Valley.
Even if he doesn’t win, he said the time was still well-spent, he said.
“We made some incredible business contacts for marketing,” he said. “It really made us get more detail, really break everything down (with the business plan),” he said.
Wendy King, 62; Little Hopper
King spent most of her professional career in fund development, marketing and advertising. She previously worked for the Memorial Foundation and Sozo Sports.
In the meantime, she was paying attention to the growth in the craft beer and hop industry. She observed the role new breweries played in how people interacted with each other.
“They’re changing the landscape of how we socialize, how we drink,” she said. “They’re providing the social outlet that (the younger) generation needs.”
She wanted to be part of that dynamic industry and started thinking of how she could contribute.
Through her research, she found out about a brewery tour bus service in Atlanta. She went to Atlanta and met the owner.
She realized she could bring a similar service to the Yakima Valley.
She purchased a bus, worked with a local design firm on the exterior and launched her business in September, right in the middle of the hop harvest.
The business offers two options. One option is to rent the bus. The other, which King offers on the weekends, is a hop-on, hop-off shuttle. For $20, customers can be transported to different breweries for the entire day.
Now King is working on a third option: A guided tour that would include tastings at local breweries and tours of local hop farms.
King is in the process of getting a second bus so she can ramp up the shuttle service and start the guided hop field and brewery tours.
King said she almost entered the Enterprise Challenge last year. But at the time, the business was still just an idea.
Entering the competition has allowed her time to look back on the past few months and work out any kinks with the business. She also appreciates getting feedback.
“It’s been an interactive way (for me) to get the business where it needs to be,” she said.
Should she win the competition, she would like to use the money toward an app that customers can use to track the bus. This would allow them to know how much time they have and help them decide if they want to order another beer.
“I really want to have that good customer experience,” she said.
Craig Singer, 44; Nomad Mercantile, Tieton
Craig Singer has always lived in small mountain towns and been drawn to the recreational options they offer. Singer’s career background, however, is in hospitality and culinary arts.
That career brought Singer to the Yakima Valley to help Wapato-based winery Owen Roe boost its offerings. He served as manager of the winery’s hospitality and tasting room operations.
When he wasn’t at work, he was taking in the Yakima Valley’s outdoor recreational offerings. That’s when he realized that he couldn’t find specific items.
That’s when the idea came to open an outdoor lifestyle shop. He first looked in Yakima, but then he met with Ed Marquand, best known for his efforts to develop Tieton into a major art community.
Marquand offered Singer space at a competitive price, and in June 2019, he opened his shop.
Along with high-quality outdoor recreation items, he also sold locally made items, including those made in Tieton. The shop also has a wine section.
Shoppers “have a good opportunity to see some local art and locally produced products.”
But Singer is working to make the shop more than a retail outlet. The shop also offers information on things to do around the community.
Singer is also working on organizing events. Some events, such as a dinner in the woods, incorporate his culinary background.
“I realize the limitations of having just a retail shop,” he said. Serving as an information hub and holding events “gives a catalyst for these other opportunities.”
Singer was encouraged to participate in the Enterprise Challenge by Lori Babcock, co-owner of Tieton Farm and Creamery, a former Enterprise Challenge winner.
“It has been nice to dive back in and look at my original plan and see what I actually did and see how I want to move forward,” he said.