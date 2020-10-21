A federal bankruptcy judge cleared the way on Wednesday for Astria Health to sell the vacant Astria Regional Medical Center and the neighboring Medical Office Building to a local investment group.
Judge Whitman Holt authorized the sale of the hospital and the neighboring Medical Office Building for $20 million. The offer received no objections, including from Astria Health’s creditors.
Judge Whitman Holt said Astria Health showed reasonable business reasonable judgment in securing the offer from the investment group, Yakima MOBIC LLC. Holt acknowledged it was unlikely that Astria Health could get a better offer through other means, such as an auction.
“I conclude the purchase price is reasonable and appropriate, and the best the debtors are able to secure under the circumstances,” he said.
The local investment group plans to complete the purchase of the buildings on West Chestnut Avenue between South Ninth and Eleventh avenues in Yakima by Dec. 1.
Chris Waddle, manager for the group, said during the hearing that the group is working with several consultants on plans for the hospital and the medical office building. Waddle said the group has been working on a preliminary strategy, and plans to use the buildings for health services.
“Our intent in every sense of the phrase is to help provide better access to health care,” he said.
Sam Maizel, attorney for Astria Health, said the sale is a significant milestone for Astria Health.
“It reduces (Astria Health’s) outstanding secured debt by 20%, which is significant,” Maizel said during the hearing.
Astria Health filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2019. The Sunnyside-based nonprofit health care organization has shuttered a number of clinics in the area, and closed Astria Regional hospital in Yakima in January, stating it did not have the financial wherewithal to continue operating it.
The Medical Office Building, previously known as the Astria Medical Office Plaza, currently houses Astria Health’s ambulatory surgery center will remain in the building after the pending sale. Waddle said additional tenants for the building could arrive as early as next fall.
Astria Health continues to operate hospitals in Sunnyside and Toppenish and primary and specialty clinics throughout the Yakima Valley. The closure of Regional left Virginia Mason Memorial as the only hospital in Yakima.
Reorganization plan
Meanwhile, Thursday’s hearing also revealed disagreement between Astria Health and major creditor Lapis Advisers over its reorganization plan.
The two entities filed a joint plan in July. Lapis Advisers attorney Michael Sirota said it withdrew support for the plan this month and had “several critical concerns” with the current plan.
Sirota said Astria Health is in the process of responding to Lapis Advisers’ concerns but indicated if disagreements weren’t resolved, that a different plan could be filed as soon as Friday.
Lapis Advisers did not detail what its concerns were but indicated that one of the issues was related to management.
Astria Health requested and was granted a status conference on Oct. 29 to discuss the reorganization plan.