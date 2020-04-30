On Wednesday, several Yakima Valley health, human resource and business experts gathered for a virtual town hall aimed at helping small business owners navigate through the new realities of COVID-19.
Here are several questions that were answered during the event.
Q: Should I have all my employees wear masks? Gloves?
A: Anyone leaving his or her home should wear a face mask, especially if work involves close contact with others. The face mask is designed to help prevent spread of the virus, which occurs when droplets are released in the air when someone exhales, sneezes or coughs. A mask helps reduce those droplets.
However, masks are not a replacement for social distancing. Employees should aim to be at least 6 feet apart.
Gloves are not recommended as they give a false sense of security that your hands are clean. There is a risk of cross contamination when you touch different surfaces with gloves. The best thing to do is to wash your hands frequently.
Additional information and resources for employers are available at the Yakima Health District’s coronavirus page at www.yakimacounty.us/2353/Handouts-and-Print-Resources.
-- Erika Ochoa, community health specialist, Yakima Health District
Q: What should I do when an employee is sick?
A: A sick employee must be sent home. You should develop a process or procedure when employees become ill at work or outside work. That process includes shutting down any area the employee has worked in and doing a deep cleaning before reopening, and notifying any co-workers who were in close contact with that employee.
Q: I want to reopen my restaurant for takeout and delivery. What should I do?
The state Department of Health recently released updated guidelines for restaurants. Recommendations include having all employees wear face masks, staggering work schedules to reduce the number of employees congregating, and limiting the number of customers to 50% of the eatery’s capacity. Additional tips are at www.yakimacounty.us/2343/Workplaces.
-- Marisol Oviedo, environmental health specialist, Yakima Health District
Q: If I furlough employees, are they eligible for unemployment? Do they have to use paid leave first?
Yes, furloughed employees can file for unemployment. Employees are not required to use paid leave to file for unemployment. If employees do opt to use paid leave, the earnings from that paid leave must be reported, as they are factored into how much unemployment benefit will be received.
Q: If an employee has been exposed to COVID-19 and cannot work, is he or she eligible?
A: It depends on the situation. They should file for unemployment. If they don’t qualify, they may be eligible for pandemic emergency unemployment insurance (provided as part of the federal coronavirus package) or state paid family and medical leave.
Q: If I bring back an employee to work and then have to lay him or her off again, will they still be able to file for unemployment?
A: Yes. Employees can stop and restart a claim. However, certain additional benefits from the CARES Act, such as the additional $600 benefit, have limited availability. That benefit is available until July 25.
-- Alberto Isiordia, central regional director, Employment Security Department
Q: What are my other options if I don’t want to lay off employees?
A: Contact WorkSource Yakima or the South Central Workforce Council. They have business engagement staff who can outline options. One option is shared work. Through that program, an employer can reduce an employee’s hours, but the employee would be eligible for unemployment. That option allows the employer to reduce overhead costs but provide more financial stability for employees. More information about that program is at https://esd.wa.gov/SharedWork.
-- Jack Fitzgerald, CEO and director, South Central Workforce Council
Q: What if I have an employee who doesn’t want to work because they are afraid of COVID-19 but are not sick? Can I discipline them?
In general, employees don’t have the option to refuse available work for unemployment, unless they have a good cause to do so, such as caring for a family member with COVID-19 or a child who is home due to school or child care being closed.
Employment Security addresses this issue more on its frequently-asked-questions page at https://esd.wa.gov/newsroom/covid-19.
-- Roshelle Pavlin, human resource consultant, BBSI