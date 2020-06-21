Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Yakima Valley in mid-March, the area was abuzz with development. During the first several months of 2020, work had started on several hotel, retail and restaurant projects.
Most of those projects came to a near standstill when Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order took effect in late March. Construction was limited for several weeks until Inslee’s office issued guidance that allowed existing construction to resume.
The Yakima Herald-Republic received updates on several developments reported earlier this year.
The new URM Foods
What was reported: In February, URM Stores Inc., a Spokane-based company, revealed plans for a new store at the former Toys R Us property in Union Gap.
The company had operated a URM Cash and Carry Store in Yakima but decided to relocate with the building’s lease about to expire.
The store, which is twice the size of the Yakima store, was to have a new name, URM Foods for Home and Business.
What’s happening now: The new store opened for business on June 2, said Mike McShane, vice president for URM Stores Inc.
The store had to navigate restrictions under the state’s stay-at-home order, and when construction resumed, workers were wearing masks and taking precautions, McShane said.
The company closed the Yakima store at 14 S. Fifth Ave. a week before opening the new Union Gap store at 1400 E. Washington Ave.
The 30,000-square-foot store provides additional room for an expanded line of food products, including produce.
The store has been able to maintain steady traffic from restaurants offering takeout and local consumers looking for an alternative to the grocery store.
“We’re seeing a lot of customers from the old location,” McShane said. “We’re also seeing a lot of new customers.”
The Kiln
What was reported: In February, a group of owners purchased a property in West Valley from Congdon Orchards for a new taproom. Greg Koch, one of the owners, said the taproom would feature local wineries and breweries as well as food, and serve as a community gathering spot. There were plans for ample outdoor space, including a lawn, that could be used by local families.
The taproom’s name, The Kiln, was a reference to the device used to dry hops.
What’s happening now: Construction of the taproom at 815 S. 72nd Ave. stopped for several weeks due to the governor’s stay-at-home order, Koch said. They were able to resume construction early last month when some restrictions were lifted.
“It’s been progressing incredibility fast,” he said.
Koch said owners had aimed to reopen by summer to coincide with the peak season for breweries and wineries. The delay in construction, along with the stay-home limits, made that initial deadline unrealistic.
The aim is now for an opening in September, but the opening plan will consider continued restrictions. Restaurants can reopen in Phase 2 of the state’s four-phase reopening plan, but only at 50% capacity. They can operate with 75% capacity in Phase 3.
That plan includes incorporating a takeout option for those unwilling or unable to visit the taproom, as well as using the outdoor and indoor spaces to provide plenty of space between dining parties.
Koch said adjustments were made to the building as well, such as changing the countertop surfaces to ones that could be cleaned with anti-viral disinfectant.
“We’ve taken some measures we may have not otherwise taken,” he said.
Koch said the uncertainty he and the other owners are facing has been stressful, but they took comfort in the fact they were conservative with projections before the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We’re going to brace for (uncertainty) and plan around it,” he said.
Hogback Development Co.
What was reported: Hogback Development Co., which has gained a high profile for numerous commercial projects throughout the Yakima Valley, was on pace for another busy year of development activity.
In February, the firm announced plans to build a second 74-room hotel at the Rainier Square development in Yakima. The Tru by Hilton was anticipated to be built west of the Home2 Suites, a Hilton-brand hotel that Hogback opened last year. Hogback had also started construction for a 110-room TownPlace Suites by Mariott hotel in Ellensburg.
Hogback said the hotel was one of several changes at Rainier Square, and there were plans to reveal new tenants.
What’s happening now: The Tru by Hilton hotel development is on hold for the time being, the company said in an emailed statement to the Yakima Herald-Republic. Construction of the TownPlace Suites resumed in June.
The company is close to completing three-tenant commercial buildings in Kennewick and Pasco.
Hogback said it has a tenant for a new building that would be built on the southwest corner of South 24th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard, but isn’t ready to make an announcement.
Meanwhile, Chris Waddle, lead developer for Hogback Development Co., is working on a new company, Hogback Capital Partners, that aims to guide commercial businesses through the entire process of finding and developing a location, including identifying a property, seeking financing for a purchase or lease and completing a permitting process.