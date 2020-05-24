Conventional wisdom would suggest that when times get tough, people go to pawnshops for cash.
But pawnbrokers say these are not conventional times.
“It’s something I have never seen before, and never want to see again,” said Dianne Mabry, co-owner of Bestway Pawn in downtown Yakima, about the coronavirus pandemic.
Even though the pandemic has shuttered businesses and left people at home without work, pawnbrokers in Yakima and around the nation are seeing fewer people come in for loans.
Instead, people are coming in and shopping, particularly for guns and home electronics.
“It’s like more people have more money in their pockets not working than when they were working,” said Todd Pomeroy, owner of Valley Gun and Pawn.
Industry representatives and local pawnbrokers believe fewer loans are the result of federal efforts to stimulate the economy. But they predict that when the stay-home orders are lifted and stimulus programs end, people will be back to putting personal belongings up as collateral for quick loans.
A pawnshop’s primary business is issuing “nonrecourse loans,” meaning that the lender puts up some personal property, such as a watch, jewelry or other possession, as collateral without having to go through a credit check. If they can pay off the loan and its interest before it comes due, they get the item back. If they default, they lose the item, which the pawnshop then sells to recoup its loss.
Stay-home orders designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus have prompted nonessential businesses to close temporarily and have increased unemployment numbers across the country.
Under Gov. Jay Inslee’s order, pawnbrokers are considered essential because they offer cash loans. Pawnbrokers said they are observing social-distancing rules at their stores, such as limiting the number of people who come in and keeping people 6 feet apart.
Mabry, like other pawnbrokers, said loan requests have actually gone down, with few, if any, people coming in for loans.
But, she and others said, people are still coming in. This time, it’s to buy goods such as televisions, video game consoles and software, movies, guns and ammunition.
“It may have to do with the fact that people are not out and about,” Mabry said. “They can’t travel, they can’t go on vacation.”
Cesar Miranda, assistant manager at Cash America Pawn in Yakima, said laptops and game systems have been the big sellers at his store. He attributed those purchases to people looking for something they or their kids could do while staying home.
With guns, Mabry said she’s seeing a lot of first-time buyers, especially people scared by the initial uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.
And it is not just Yakima pawnbrokers who are seeing the shift from borrowers to buyers.
Representatives of the National Pawnbrokers Association and the Washington State Pawnbrokers Association said shops around the state and country are reporting the same thing.
“Customers of all walks of life have an influx of short-term wealth,” said Jordan Tabach-Bank, a board member of the national pawnbrokers association and an owner of high-end pawn shops in New York, Beverly Hills and Chicago. “Not only are they buying, but they are redeeming items, paying off interest and picking them up.”
Janelle Morehart-Leevey, president of the state association, said she’s hearing the same thing from members around the state.
Driving the shift has been efforts by the federal government to stimulate the economy, such as the Payroll Protection Program and stimulus checks, as well as a $600 weekly payment to people on unemployment, she said.
“With the stimulus package and the extra $600 for unemployment, people are making more now on unemployment than they were at their jobs,” Morehart-Leevey said. “Our services are not needed at the moment.”
Pawn shops went into the crisis primed for the loan business, Morehart-Leevey said. But she and Mabry, who is treasurer of the state association, said the stimulus combined with income-tax refunds have given people enough money to make it through a couple of months of tough times.
While the current buying trend is putting short-term money into the pawnshops, it’s not a good long-term strategy since the pawnbrokers rely on borrowers for the merchandise to stock the shelves, the lenders said.
“We want loans. We want our money out on the street. That’s our main source of income,” Morehart-Leevey said. “That’s how we feed our families.”
But Mabry and others anticipate that once the economy reopens and people go back to work, things will shift and more people will be borrowing money from pawnshops than shopping at them.