Frank Lyall is still assessing the damage from Saturday’s storm in the Yakima Valley.
His cherry crop, like that of other growers in the Yakima Valley, is small compared to those in previous years.
“It’s a light crop that’s more susceptible to wind damage,” he said.
The cherry harvest has started in some parts of the Northwest, with activity expected to ramp up in coming weeks.
This year’s crop was anticipated to be much smaller because of cold weather earlier in the year. Damage from rain in recent weeks has caused industry officials to shift estimates further downward.
The Northwest Cherry Growers’ first estimate in early May pegged the crop size at 20.5 million 20-pound boxes, which would be the smallest crop the five-state growing region has seen in many years.
The organization has reduced the estimate to 18 million to 20 million boxes because of Saturday’s storm and other rain.
Most of the region’s cherry crop is in Washington, but the fruit is also grown in Oregon, Montana, Idaho and Utah.
Harvesting paused in some areas because of Saturday’s storm. Still, activity resumed Sunday, said B.J. Thurlby, president of Northwest Cherry Growers, which promotes cherries from the region, in an email to the Yakima Herald-Republic. For most growers, the wind blew rain out of the trees, preventing further damage.
Despite the crop’s comparatively small size, officials aren’t slacking off on promotions.
“This is still a large crop that will need promotions around the world to get it sold,” Thurlby wrote.
Back in the Lower Yakima Valley, Lyall said he wouldn’t know the extent of the damage until harvest starts. He expects that his cherry crop, which is spread out in orchards in Mattawa, Grandview and Prosser, will be smaller.
“I’m looking at a smaller crop than I was looking at three or four weeks ago,” Lyall said.
The preliminary assessment that the damage to his crop is “moderate” and it could have been worse, he said.
“Given the storm event that was forecasted … we escaped with as little damage as we could have hoped for,” he said.