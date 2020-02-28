A downtown Yakima taproom in the works looks to fill the void left by the closure of The Beer Shoppe last year.
Schab’s Bier Den is now under construction at the Hittle building at 22 N. Second St. The taproom’s owners and staff are aiming to open by around St. Patrick’s Day, said business manager Kyrie Benson.
Both Benson and general manager Peter Walters worked at The Beer Shoppe.
“All of us loved that place, and we know for a lot of locals, it was their watering hole,” she said.
The downtown taproom became a reality when Zack and Trena Schab, Benson’s stepfather and mother, became interested in going into business.
The family has worked on the taproom since August. The building has been undergoing renovation since Ben and Ann Hittle purchased the building, which once housed a computer store, more than a year ago.
Like The Beer Shoppe, the taproom will sell bottles and cans of different beers as well as have beer on tap. There will be local and regional options available, but the Bier Den aims to focus on beer that isn’t widely available or carried by large distributors.
“We want to carry things that people can’t get in the Valley,” Benson said.
Wine will also be available and will consist of vintages from both Washington state and around the world, Benson said.
There will be some food available, such as charcuterie boards and large pretzels. Customers also will be able to bring food from other restaurants.
Hours are still being finalized, but Schab’s Bier Den aims to open daily.
On its website, Schab’s Bier Den refers to itself as a “community taproom,” which will be reflected by the events, both public and private, that will be held there.
“We just want to be community-centered,” Benson said. “We want people to know they can come here, whether it’s for a fancy date night or in scrubs after work.”