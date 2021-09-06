SPOKANE – Witherspoon Kelley, a law firm based in Spokane, has acquired Yakima law firm Lyon, Weigand & Gustafson. The combined firms represent more than two centuries of serving clients and a diverse group of 48 attorneys in offices in Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Yakima.
LWG changed its name to Witherspoon Kelley after the transaction closed on Sept. 1.
The Yakima firm, founded in 1937, employs four attorneys and seven staff members, all of whom will join WK and remain working in the Yakima office at 222 N. Third St.
WK, founded in 1884, is headquartered in Spokane and now has nearly 100 employees with the merger.
Marcus Fry, principal with Lyon, Weigand & Gustafson, said the blended experience of the two firms will present greater expertise and scope of services for clients.
“Many law firms of our size are specializing and becoming focused in niches,” Fry said. “This merger allows us to remain firmly grounded in our community and to serve our clients in new ways with a wealth of new resources.”
Fry emphasized that his team of attorneys and professionals will continue to work in the Yakima office.
“We will remain active and supportive of our communities and we’re excited about our future,” he added.