Hogback Development Co. will introduce a new Hilton brand for the second hotel at the Rainier Square development in Yakima.
The Yakima development company is in the design stage for a Tru by Hilton, a mid-priced hotel brand.
“It’s very contemporary and trendy yet budget-oriented/conscious,” said Chris Waddle, Hogback’s lead developer.
The new hotel will be west of Home2 Suites, a hybrid hotel and extended-stay concept.
The new Tru hotel, which will be four stories and have 74 rooms, will be a separate property but operated by the same hotel management company and share several amenities, such as a pool and game room, Waddle said
Waddle said he aims to start the permitting process for the new hotel by April and break ground by July or August. The hotel will take between 12 to 14 months to build.
Home2 Suites, the first hotel Hogback built, opened last year. Hogback Development Co. also started construction for a 110-room TownPlace Suites by Mariott hotel in Ellensburg.
The new hotel is among the many changes happening at Rainier Square. Hogback will be announcing several new tenants soon, Waddle said.
Waddle said he could not name any of the new tenants but said one of them is a national brand restaurant that would be built at the corner of South 24th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard.
“It’s a great national tenant restaurant we do not currently have,” he said.