Grandview-area small businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for a piece of $190,000 in grants being offered by the city of Grandview and the Grandview Port District.
Business owners can apply for up to $5,000 to cover expenses since the end of March, according to a news release.
To qualify, businesses must be located in either the city or the port district, have been in business for at least a year, have five or fewer employees, and have had to close or reduce operations because of the pandemic.
The application window opens Tuesday morning. It must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sept. 14 to be considered in the first ranking and awards.
For more information about applying, call the Yakima County Development Association at 509-575-1140 or visit the city’s website at grandview.wa.us.