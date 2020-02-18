The Yakima company behind a local dining club and a culinary school will open its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in Yakima.
The Lab, a new concept from Fat Pastor Productions, will open Wednesday at 910 Summitview Ave. The space, inside the Scarborough Fair shopping center, previously housed Twisted Sisters Creations and 901 Pasta.
The restaurant’s lunch menu is based around the theme of “global comfort food.” Items include Hawaiian fried chicken, Dan Dan noodles and an "adult sloppy Joe."
When the restaurant is closed, the space will be available for special events and classes. Hours for the restaurant are from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Fat Pastor Productions launched in 2017 shortly after founder Shawn Niles appeared on the eighth season of "MasterChef." The company formed Bite Club, an underground dining club and Urban Kitchen, a culinary and restaurant school for local students.
Several people involved in Fat Pastor Productions’ past ventures will also be part of The Lab. Julie Kirchhoff, co-founder at Urban Kitchen, will serve as head chef at The Lab. The Urban Kitchen, which was based at the Yakima Police Activities League, will be relocated to The Lab space.