Gilbert Cellars will be closing its downtown tasting room.
In an email to customers, Gilbert Cellars said it would focus on running its West Valley winery, known to most as Hackett Ranch.
Gilbert Cellars first opened the tasting room at 5 N. Front St. more than a decade ago. In the past few years, it had been running tasting rooms both downtown and at Hackett Ranch, a venue for special events, such as the winery’s annual concert series.
“We have decided to focus on building our brand from where we feel most at home,” the winery wrote in its email. “Set among apple trees and vineyards, the winery is where we find our inspiration and excitement each day.”
Gilbert Cellars will continue running the downtown tasting room Monday through Friday before closing for good on March 19.
The Hackett Ranch location at 2620 Draper Road will start operating regular hours on March 6. During March, the winery will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. On April 5, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.