Three new reporters have joined the Yakima Herald-Republic, along with a copy editor and page designer who is working for the publication design hub based at the Yakima Herald-Republic.
■ Joel Donofrio is the Herald-Republic’s new business reporter. He has been assistant news editor at the Coeur d’Alene Press since 2009. He has 27 years of experience in the newspaper business.
Donofrio holds a degree in political science and journalism from the University of Iowa. He is a native of the Chicago area, where he began his journalism career as a reporter, photographer and editor for three weekly papers in the Chicago suburbs.
He was also regional news editor for the Catholic Messenger in Davenport, Iowa, for three years and spent three years as assistant news editor for the Cadillac News in northern Michigan.
Donofrio looks forward to returning to his reporting and writing career and hopes to mix in occasional photography, sports writing and music reviews. Most of all, Donofrio looks forward to covering agriculture, economic development, transportation and other business-related issues in the Yakima Valley.
He and his wife, Cathy, will be moving to Yakima in early October. They have two young adult children in college. Their dog, Molly, will be making the journey from North Idaho with them.
In his spare time, Donofrio enjoys watching and participating (with declining success, he says) in sports. Since moving to the Northwest in 2009, he has become a fan of Seattle pro sports teams, and will root for them unless they’re playing the White Sox, Bears or Blackhawks.
Contact Donofrio at jdonofrio@yakimaherald.com or 509-759-7851.
■ Vanessa Ontiveros is the Herald-Republic’s education reporter. A recent graduate of the University of Arizona’s journalism program, she spent her undergraduate years working at the Arizona Daily Wildcat, Arizona Daily Star and Arizona Public Media. During college she hosted her own local true-crime podcast.
She is proud to come from San Fernando, Calif. As the daughter of two public school teachers, Ontiveros is passionate about education issues and producing news that serves the local community.
Ontiveros is the second of three daughters. She calls her parents every night when they will inevitably be watching “Law & Order” or a Dodgers game. She likes to say she comes from a long line of chismosas (gossips) but is the first to go professional.
When not working, Ontiveros enjoys reading, writing, talking with friends and customizing her thrift store finds. Now that she lives outside the big city, she said, she is excited to try kayaking, which every person in Yakima seems to know something about.
Contact Vanessa at vontiveros@yakimaherald.com or 509-577-7674.
■ Kate Smith is the news organization’s local government and politics reporter. She graduated in the spring with a bachelor’s degree from Creighton University, where she studied journalism, political science and French. Smith grew up in Omaha, Neb., but her extended family is from Belgium. She spoke French with her family when she was young and hopes to live in Liege one day and write for a news outlet — in French or English.
Smith was a copy editor at the Omaha World-Herald from January 2020 until joining the Yakima Herald-Republic. She was editor-in-chief of The Creightonian from May 2020 until this May and worked as a freelance writer and editorial intern for Omaha Magazine. She was a political unit intern for CNN and lived briefly in Washington, D.C.
She plans to report on how policies affect people and what people need from policy, and looks forward to covering redistricting, local elections, health, housing and the environment. She also hopes to find opportunities for data reporting in Yakima and also enjoys writing about art and food.
Smith likes to spend her spare time outside hiking, biking and running. She also likes to garden and cook with fresh vegetables, read, crochet and paint at home, where she enjoys the company of her cat, Willow.
Contact Smith at katesmith@yakimaherald.com or 509-577-7709.
■ Michael Ambrose has joined the affiliate design desk, which is based in the Yakima Herald-Republic newsroom, as lead designer for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin. The affiliate design hub builds pages for the Union-Bulletin, El Sol and the Yakima Herald-Republic.
Ambrose spent the past four years as a copy editor at the Grants Pass Daily Courier in Grants Pass, Ore. He was born in New York City but grew up in Eugene, Ore., where he played football in high school. He also played football at Chapman University in Orange, Calif., where he majored in English with an emphasis on journalism. He also minored in history.
He was a contributing writer for the Orange County Register in Santa Ana., Calif., where he expanded its digital coverage of the Los Angeles Angels. Ambrose was also a part-time sports reporter for the Eugene (Oregon) Register-Guard, writing high school sports roundups.
Ambrose is an Eagle Scout. He and his girlfriend, Mary Strother, enjoy camping and are excited about the outdoor recreation opportunities in the Yakima area. They also love watching movies and cheering on the Oregon Ducks. The couple recently took a whirlwind trip to Ohio to watch the Ducks beat the Ohio State Buckeyes on their home turf.
