How you can help

For growers:

Growers should scout their orchards for small, poorly colored cherries starting a week before harvest, as well as stone fruit trees with leaves that may be yellow or that have small, discolored fruit.

They should mark any suspect trees and send samples to a lab for confirmation of cherry disease, then completely remove any infected trees.

Tianna DuPont, a tree fruit specialist with Washington State University, said August is the best time to remove the trees to prevent the spread.

For community members:

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources asks that people take 10 minutes in August to scout their backyard trees for disease.

Removing diseased trees can help slow the spread, an agency press release said.

Mike Van Horn, who owns fruit orchards in Zillah, also encouraged community members to check any backyard trees for disease and remove trees that may be infected.

“If people allow diseased trees in their backyard, that can help the spread of disease,” he said.