Andrew Holt has been executive director for the Downtown Association of Yakima, or DAY, since 2017, as the organization took over full operation of downtown revitalization and maintenance efforts from the city of Yakima.
Under Holt’s leadership, the organization has established and developed several events, such as Chalk Art Fest, Downtown Summer Nights and the Roots & Vines Festival. The organization also took over operations of the farmers market downtown.
DAY has had to cancel or heavily modifify all its events this year due to COVID-19. With the pandemic forcing most downtown businesses to close, the organization has become a go-to source for everything from COVID-19 restrictions to financial aid.
In this month’s Checking In feature, Holt, 56, talks about how downtown businesses are surviving the pandemic and how to compel people to visit downtown when large gatherings and events aren’t allowed.
In general, how did COVID-19 affect different businesses in downtown Yakima? What will be key for downtown businesses to remain viable?
Obviously, it has affected the service industry the most: restaurants, bars, taprooms, tasting rooms and retail. The spectrum is vast within those areas.
For instance, at least in the beginning, small restaurants did much better because, in most cases, the owner was the chief cook, or the business was heavily family run. So, they could do takeout and outdoor seating and at least pay their bills because their overhead was much lower.
Much larger operations faced greater challenges, mainly the conundrum of bringing back staff at only 25% to 50% while many of the staff were receiving significantly better compensation from government assistance. Yet, there were still some larger operations that adapted and have remained open from the early onset. They either had a substantial e-commerce infrastructure or showed the ability to get one up quickly, which facilitated their takeout operations and lowered their overhead.
Businesses that effectively execute e-commerce will remain viable. Even when things return to normal — people will crave the “in-person” experience — it is the ability to provide your product through myriad avenues that will make a business more viable. If you have a website, it is much more valuable to provide a way for people to order and receive your product, from start to finish, on the website than just marketing your product.
Also, creative ways of using social media are hugely beneficial. Vintage Me began making Facebook Live sales because of the pandemic, but the owner says it will be a staple going forward, even after the pandemic ends.
How did the pandemic impact DAY, and how did its role change?
In the initial stages, the organization’s role was twofold. One was being a resource for businesses regarding pandemic guidelines and financial relief. We were also trying to be a morale booster and information source regarding business activity downtown. Through social media, our website and e-blasts, we tried to inform our stakeholders and community of what businesses were open, updating them on funding sources. We did the Yakima Together Swag promo and the Yakima Strong Masks promotion. Then, as things became more streamlined regarding reopening, we have been involved in the Reopening Task Force and guiding people to the Yakima Open and Safe website (www.yvopenandsafe.com).
We have tried to maintain our role as a promoter and marketer as best we can. That is why we did the unique version of Chalk Art Fest this year and will hold Small Business Saturday again. But the role has changed.
Also, the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market was huge for the organization and the community this year. It is always important to our mission, but it took on added significance this year. It was allowed because it is considered an essential business. With that, it became a completely different task this year because of all the protocols needed for COVID. It required three times the number of volunteers and supplies, but it was very worthwhile. Many of the vendors saw their best sales ever, and it gave the community a weekly, public activity. Great work was done by our market manager, Yvette Lippert, operations manager John O’Rourke, events assistant Breanna Stratton and key volunteers who showed up almost every week for the entire five months.
Much of our work and our revenue revolves around events. So, in the early going, it was a lot of deliberations over should we cancel our many events? And if so, how do we remain financially viable? How do we continue to achieve our mission, which is to bring people together downtown, when bringing people together is strictly prohibited? We were able to receive some financial assistance, and through planning and reserves, we currently are financially viable. We have dearly missed putting on the events like Roots & Vines and Downtown Summer Nights and Sip and Stroll and being a part of Yakima Uncorked this year. They bring a lot of joy to us and the community and turn the registers of our downtown businesses.
How will downtown organizations work to encourage people to return downtown over time, especially with events off the table for the foreseeable future?
The event equation is very difficult to solve, but as we did with Chalk Art Fest and Small Business Saturday, if you are creative and take advantage of what is allowed, you can still pull off something of value. In a general sense, social media is not everything but is valuable. As long as the public can still go into businesses — with COVID-19 protocols in place — then there is the ability to promote.
Small Business Saturday is a promotion, per se, not an event. But it has excitement, and it will bring people downtown, much like an event. So we are looking for promotions driven by social media or a coalition of businesses that bring people. It does not replace 1,000 people being at Sip and Stroll (the organization’s annual wine tasting event), but it makes a difference.
Downtowns are often promoted as gathering and community places. With COVID-19 essentially encouraging people to limit physical closeness and gathering, how does that impact the messaging and promotion of downtowns, both in the short- and long term?
We still want to encourage people to come downtown in the short-term. We want them to do it within the health parameters of COVID. The Downtown Yakima Farmers Market is a good example. Was it the same experience as in years past? No. But it was still a place where people could come and buy products and have a social experience. They just had to do it with some protocols. So, now that we are fully in Phase 2, people can shop and eat at restaurants, but in a way that is in line with COVID guidelines. So, our message is only different in that we are promoting more of a specific experience to a particular business rather than a general downtown experience.
How do you see the concept of downtown cores impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic?
Overall, I do not see it being impacted greatly. I believe we will come through the other side of this, and when we do, the undisputed value of the downtown core will remain the same. Even now, you see the excitement every time a business reopens downtown, which proves the need for a downtown core is still very much present. Now, for argument’s sake, if COVID-19 protocols were to continue in perpetuity, then the idea of downtown as a gathering place for events and community would have to be re-imagined. But we are nowhere close to that. If anything, I feel the pandemic has shown us the tremendous need for gathering spots, public places, a downtown that shouts out our identity, and events that raise the spirits of our community.