Music has been a passion for Sol Trevino since she was a child. She had the opportunity to tap into that passion when she got her first job at Radio KDNA in Granger when she was 16. There, she had the opportunity to host a music show.
After earning her degree in music business from the Art Institute of Seattle, she worked in a variety of marketing and advertising jobs, including positions at two Washington casinos, Legends Casino in Toppenish and Shoalwater Casino in Tokeland. In 2017, she decided to tap into her passion for music and entertainment and start her own company, She Bully Marketing & Entertainment.
Since then, she’s been involved in the booking and coordination of numerous shows throughout the Yakima Valley including the Totally ’80s concert at The Capitol Theatre. She’s also helped book shows for various venues including Legends Casino and the Perham Hall Event Center.
In this month’s Checking In, Trevino, 43, talks about the impact COVID-19 and the mass cancellation of events has had on her business and how she’s worked to keep it going during challenging times.
Before COVID-19, what were your plans for 2020 and how were those plans altered when the pandemic arrived in the Yakima Valley?
Before COVID-19 hit, I was working on some shows that I had been wanting to do for a while. I love doing old school shows that bring back that feeling of nostalgia. I really wanted to do some shows that were reminiscent of the entertainment from the Central Washington State Fair circa the 1990s. I also purchased this really cool interactive photo booth that I was going to incorporate into my shows as well as other people’s events. Once COVID-19 hit, everything went into limbo when we didn’t know the extent of the pandemic. Since then, everything’s been on an indefinite hold.
With no events, how have you pivoted to keep your business afloat?
I am believer in having multiple streams of revenue and that has been proven to be so important, especially right now. I am doing several things to keep business moving. One of the things I am doing is focusing on the marketing part of my business. I do media buying and I am currently the media buyer for a group of Washington state casinos. To feed the entertainment part of my soul I am working with singer, songwriter, producer Mitch Weary as well psychic/medium Melissa Heynan, who are both from Yakima. We are working on some really exciting projects. I am also in the process of starting an online store with my brothers called Soulos Creations. We are going to be doing custom shirts, mugs, stickers as well as a line of goods that we have created. That is something we have been doing for fun for a while, but there seemed to be no better time than the present to push it past the hobby stage.
What are some things you’ve learned, either about yourself personally or professionally in your business during the COVID-19 pandemic?
For me personally it has been a very tough year. I lost my mom at the end of February and grieving the loss of my mom while dealing with the uncertainty of what is happening around us is something hard to put into words. One thing that I have realized I have during all of this is my strength. I didn’t realize how strong I was until I truly had to be. I know I get that from my mama.
How do you see the event industry altered in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic?
In the aftermath of COVID-19, I think there will be more virtual events happening and a rise in outdoor/drive-in style concerts/events. Look at the success of the fair food event last week where more than 4,000 people went through. That event showed that people are definitely willing to experience something that they love doing in a different way.