Josh Koreski wouldn’t say running a manufacturing business during a pandemic is fun, but he believes it provided an unexpected opportunity to innovate and think creatively.
For Koreski’s company, Core Pack, that meant responding to changes in their customer base. For example, fruit packing houses needed more packaging for consumer use rather than bulk and food service. Core Pack, which makes cardboard tubes and packaging, had to shift its production to reflect those customer needs, Koreski said.
“We got a little bit of a rise from the challenge that (the COVID-19 pandemic) brought up,” said Koreski, CEO of Core Pack. “There’s a pandemic. How do we get through it? What kind of protocols should we have? What markets should we abandon? What markets should we attack?”
The ability to pivot was a crucial skill for manufacturers, here and across the U.S., to endure the challenges that arose during the pandemic.
Unlike some sectors, such as leisure and hospitality, which were universally hit hard by the pandemic, manufacturers’ pandemic impact varied greatly. And much of that was tied to their ability to respond quickly to in-demand market segments.
The Yakima Valley’s manufacturing industry includes food-processing plants, breweries and wineries, fabrication shops, plastic and paper manufacturers.
In general, companies were impacted with higher costs tied to meeting state and federal safety guidelines, such as physical distancing and extra sanitation, said Jonathan Smith, executive director of the Yakima County Development Association, the county’s economic development arm.
Smith said that challenge was compounded if they were in market segments that were heavily hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
For example, contraction in the aircraft market due to reduced travel trickled down to Yakima Valley companies who make aircraft components, Smith said.
“Not only costs were going up, but demand was going down,” he said. “There is a double whammy.”
Not surprisingly, companies supplying essential industries such as food and health care fared better, Smith said.
For example, Novolex Shields, a plastics manufacturer, credited the ability to produce PPE for health care providers and other essential operations for preventing layoffs. Meanwhile, Patriot Companies, a Wapato manufacturing firm, shifted toward products for various industries, such as food delivery and agriculture, when business in other areas, such as construction, slowed down.
Kwik Lok
Kwik Lok Corp., a manufacturer of bag closures, also saw sales increase thanks to growing demand from its grocery and food clients, which has benefited from people preparing and eating more meals at home.
“There was a pivot in the spring: Produce that would have gone to restaurants ended up getting put into the marketplace and going to grocery stores,” said Karen Reed, Kwik Lok’s marketing and communications director. “A lot of those organizations needed to have packaging really quick.”
Kwik Lok runs six plants in five countries worldwide.
That has given the company a front-row seat to how COVID-19 has played out around the world. Company officials at the company’s Yakima headquarters and its plants in North America and Europe are heading to virtual trade shows.
In contrast, its employees in Asia, where the pandemic has been relatively under control for several months, have attended trade shows in-person.
That was a notable contrast from earlier this year when the company sent PPE from Yakima to its Asia locations, which were hardest hit with the pandemic at first.
That also prompted the company to be prompt with a plan for its plants in North America and Europe.
“Having that worldwide perspective gave us an opportunity to prepare,” Reed said.
When PPE was in short supply this spring, it used 3D printers — which typically would be used to produce prototypes for new and developing products — to create face shields. They were able to donate the face shields to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital and Yakima Valley College.
In Yakima, with the company headquarters spread among several different buildings, it was easy to spread people out. The company also has kept its production facility locked to minimize the number of people in the building.
When the weather was nice, meetings were done outdoors with physical distancing in place, Reed said. Those outdoor meetings often included catered box lunches or ice cream.
Now with cooling temperature, employees are opting for strictly virtual meetings.
“We’re an essential industry,” Reed said. “Our No. 1 objective is to make sure our employees stay safe.”
Safety measures
Core Pack, the cardboard tubes and packaging manufacturer, also has been playing it safe, even beyond what is required by state and federal public health guidelines.
Koreski said that during the first several months of the pandemic, the company ran staggered shifts so there would not be multiple crews working at the same time.
The shifts proved costly and ineffective, so they’ve been on a regular production schedule and depended more on physical distance and masks. However, Koreski said the production facility was locked down to employees only in recent weeks, with cases rising. The company is prepared to return to a staggered production schedule if there’s a sharp increase in infection risk.
The company also opted to use the loan it received through the Paycheck Protection Program to provide additional sick leave for employees who have to stay home for an extended period.
“Erring on the side of caution is how we’re approaching it,” he said.
Koreski said he believes his company and other manufacturers will still be dealing with challenges in the next several months. As the pandemic continues to rage on for several months, impacting different portions of the economy will impact sales for manufacturers who supply products to those different industries.
Koreski said he’s keeping a sharp watch and is prepared to make changes quickly, whether through implementing additional measures or increasing product for specific markets.
“I think we’re going to see this ebb and flow one more time,” he said.