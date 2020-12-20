Washington’s latest COVID-19 restrictions allowed hair salons to stay open, but added limitations forced some significant adjustments and continue to bring more financial pain.
The state reduced capacity limits from 50% to 25% in all counties, cutting into profit margins for an industry already struggling to stay afloat.
Tim Temple at 24th Avenue Cuts and Salon in Yakima said the business removed two chairs and appointments became critical to find the flexibility needed to give all staff at least 25 hours of work a week.
“It’s really been tough,” said Temple, who works at the front desk for his wife, owner Melinda Temple. “It’s hard enough at 100%. A lot of it is just being creative on your scheduling to where you don’t have too many people here at one time.”
Alexandra’s on Second owner Alex Durrin said similar adjustments at her salon also included earlier hours to space out the flow of guests for the business’ 15 employees. Another downtown Yakima salon, Rock Ur Beauty, came up with a new arrangement to separate its seven stylists when they returned from four months out of work.
“As soon as we were able to go back to work we basically made it so all of us are basically in our own rooms,” cosmetologist Rachel Taylor said. “I feel like everyone has been pretty awesome.”
The latest reductions eliminated opportunities for stylists to book more than one client at a time in their rooms. Taylor and Durrin both said staff must constantly clean areas to ensure they’re following safety guidelines.
Most clients seem to understand the challenges, although Taylor acknowledged they’ve had to turn away a few people who refused to wear masks. On the other side of the spectrum, Temple said 24th Avenue Cuts and Salon occasionally sets up special times for concerned customers who don’t want to share the space with anyone else, even if capacity restrictions would allow it.
“It’s been weird,” Temple said. “But we’re trying to accommodate everybody the best we can without trying to offend anybody.”
The pandemic’s negative impacts go beyond the visible reductions in scheduling. Both Durrin and Taylor said capacity restrictions in warehouses have hurt supply chains and made acquiring products more difficult. Taylor is concerned some lines might never come back.
Alexandra’s On Second always tries to support the community with pop-up shops, such as one featuring an Ellensburg boutique store earlier this month. But the new restrictions hampered that business as well by limiting the total number of clients and shoppers allowed inside the salon.
All three salons joined many other area businesses in acquiring financial help through local grants and the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Security or CARES Act.
The governor’s latest order is scheduled to expire on Jan. 4, but it’s unclear what might happen in the future. Taylor fears another shutdown is possible. Durrin acknowledged her salon, like others, will face plenty of uncertainty in the coming months.
“We’ll just ride the wave and continue to work hard and stay open when we can,” Durrin said.