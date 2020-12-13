This month in The Bottom Line, the Yakima Herald-Republic will look at how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted several different industries.

Yakima Convention Center in 2019

The Yakima Convention Center has had few events since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the region in March.

Yakima Valley Tourism released its 2019 annual report earlier this year. The report provides insights on scope of conference and meeting activity at the Yakima Convention Center:

Number of conventions: 34

Number of day and overnight visitors to the Yakima Valley from conventions: 78,921

Estimated spending from convention attendees: $11.6 million