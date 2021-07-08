WorkSource is a statewide partnership of government, education, and community organizations that offers a “one-stop” for career development. The “one stops” were created in the 1990s to help job seekers and business connect. Today, there are over 60 WorkSource centers and affiliates in Washington.
Since the start of the pandemic, most WorkSource centers in the state have been closed for in-person service. Fortunately, the centers in our area (Kittitas, Klickitat, Skamania and Yakima counties) are now open to the general public.
Whether you’re looking for a job or a better job, WorkSource has the resources to help. At Worksource, you can find out about businesses that are hiring, local wages, occupations that are growing (“in demand”), and get help with your resume or interviewing skills. You can learn about skills training options, what happening at the community college, vocational training offered at Job Corps and Perry Technical Institute, as well as apprenticeship programs. WorkSource also has services just for farm workers and veterans. At WorkSource, you can even set a time to meet with a career counselor to talk about how to improve your job search or your career path in general. WorkSource also has programs for low income adults, youth, and laid off workers. Best of all, all these services are available at no cost.
If you are collecting Unemployment Insurance benefits, you are required to look for work and document your job search. Head to WorkSource for paper job search logs, to sign up for workshops that count as a job search and check out the “Hot Jobs” bulletin board updated regularly. WorkSource also offers free access to technology like computers, printers, phones and fax machines.
WorkSource helps businesses, too. If you are looking for employees, WorkSource staff can help you set up an account on WorkSourceWA.com, the state’s talent match website. The WorkSource Business Team can offer labor market information, help craft job descriptions, explain tax incentives and state programs that offer an alternative to layoff like SharedWork. They can also set up hiring events and job fairs. And again, these services are free thanks to public funding.