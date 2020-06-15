The COVID-19 health crisis has impacted everyone to some degree. Sadly, as we start phased reopening across the state, some people will find that their temporary unemployment has turned into a permanent layoff. Couple this with applying for work online instead of in person, and some people may find themselves struggling to regain full-time employment.
Fortunately, the Workforce Innovation and Opportunities Act (WIOA) offers assistance to unemployed adults. Better still, this assistance is available at no cost. Locally, People for People manages WIOA programs that help adults obtain economic self-sufficiency.
Assistance can range from simple job search support to navigating the online application process to connecting with training to earn a high school diploma or learn skills for a new in-demand career. People for People counselors work one-on-one with clients to explore education and training possibilities and develop a plan for the future. Counselors might also offer tuition support, help with transportation costs (gas), purchase of work tools, child care, and purchase of work-related clothing. They can also pay for tuition to earn a high school diploma, testing fees and license fees associated with a career such as a Commercial Driver’s License.
The programs does not cover living expenses, so counselors work with clients to discuss personal finances before starting training to ensure completion.
People who have been found eligible for unemployment insurance benefits because they have lost their jobs through no fault of their own and are unlikely to return to their previous occupation may be eligible for WIOA programs. Individuals who owned their own business before the COVID-19 shutdown and who have since ceased operation — like restaurant owners or farmers who had to dump their crop — may also qualify. Low-income adults with barriers to employment (no high school diploma, single parent and/or displaced homemaker) may qualify as well.
Of course, as with all federal programs, there are eligibility requirements and restrictions. Still, the majority of people over 18 who are U.S. citizens or legally entitled to work in the U.S., and are low-income and/or eligible for unemployment insurance benefits, will likely qualify. (Men born after Dec. 31, 1959, must also have registered for selective service.)
To connect with People for People and learn more, visit www.PFP.org and complete the online application, or call 509-248-6727.