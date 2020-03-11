Business license applications and renewals are moving online.
Starting April 2, people who previously applied at Yakima City Hall will now apply online through the state Department of Revenue. The last day the city of Yakima can accept an application is March 20, according to a city of Yakima news release.
The change follows legislation approved by the state in 2018 aimed at simplifying the process. Business owners can fill out one application instead of applying multiple times. Under the new system, business licenses expire on the anniversary of their issue date rather than the first of the year.
The city recommends allowing at least two weeks to process business license applications and renewals.
The DOR business license application is available at dor.wa.gov/open-business.
General information about business licensing through DOR is available at dor.wa.gov/manage-business.