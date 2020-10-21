The U.S Bankruptcy Court has approved Astria Health’s motion to sell the vacant Astria Regional Medical Center and neighboring Medical Office Building to a local investment group.
Judge Whitman Holt said Astria Health showed reasonable business reasonable judgment in securing the offer from the investment group, Yakima MOBIC LLC. Holt acknowledged it was unlikely that Astria Health could get a better offer through other means, such as an auction.
“I conclude the purchase price is reasonable and appropriate and the best the debtors are able to secure under the circumstances,” he said.
The local investment group is seeking to purchase the hospital and neighboring Medical Office Building, which are located along West Chestnut Avenue between South Ninth and 11th avenues in Yakima, for $20 million. The group aims to complete the purchase by Dec. 1.
Chris Waddle, manager for the group, said during the hearing that the group is working with several consultants on plans for the hospital and the medical office buildings.
The properties will be developed for health care uses. Waddle said the group has been working on a preliminary strategy.
“Our intent in every sense of the phrase is to help provide better access to health care,” he said.
The Medical Office Building, previously known as the Astria Medical Office Plaza, currently houses Astria Health’s ambulatory surgery center, which will remain in the building after the pending sale. Waddle said additional tenants for the building could arrive as early as next fall.
Astria Health filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2019. The Sunnyside-based nonprofit health care organization has shuttered a number of clinics in the area, and closed Astria Regional hospital in Yakima in January.
Astria Health continues to operate hospitals in Sunnyside and Toppenish and primary and specialty clinics throughout the Yakima Valley.
This story is developing and will be updated.