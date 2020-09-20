After spending hundreds of hours administering several COVID-19 grant programs for small businesses, it was easy for the staff at the Yakima County Development Association, or YCDA, to lose sight of the impact.
That prompted Executive Director Jonathan Smith to compile a spreadsheet that made the results clear: Over six months, the organization helped more than 1,100 small businesses throughout the Yakima Valley secure funds through grant programs at the local, county and state levels. Requested and awarded grant amounts averaged just under $5,500.
The grants have been a lifeline for small businesses upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And with roughly 40% of grant recipients receiving no other aid, the process also magnified the ongoing challenges for many businesses to secure any financing.
“If you look at previous recessions or hard times, it’s usually your larger corporations getting assistance,” Smith said. “To have money specifically set aside and dedicated to the smallest businesses is something that was encouraging to see.”
The first of the grant programs came in April with the Working Washington Small Business Grant. The $10 million program, financed by the Governor’s Economic Development Strategic Reserve Fund, aimed to provide up to $10,000 to businesses with 10 or fewer employees.
Businesses received the grant funds to reimburse expenses such as rent, utilities and payroll.
YCDA administered the grant program on the state Department of Commerce’s behalf in Yakima County. That included accepting applications and coordinating a committee to evaluate and send the top applications to the Department of Commerce.
The program received an overwhelming response, with 750 applications from Yakima County businesses and more than 25,000 statewide.
But given the limited funding, the number of Yakima County grant recipients was limited. Commerce approved grants for 43 local businesses in June and another 19 in July, a total of 62 businesses.
The overwhelming need prompted both Yakima County and individual communities to look into how they could help local businesses negatively impacted by the pandemic.
The city of Yakima and Yakima County opted to use funds from the federal Community Development Block Grant, or CDBG, which are issued to communities to develop programs that expand economic opportunities to low- and moderate-income residents.
Several government entities, including Yakima County and the cities of Yakima, Toppenish, Selah and Grandview, have used funds received through the CARES Act, the federal coronavirus relief package, to fund small business grants.
Multiple programs
YCDA went from administering one program for several weeks to juggling eight others over several months. The organization had so many applications that it hired several additional employees to help coordinate the application process.
The organization also hired staff and coordinated with organizations to ensure that Spanish-speaking business owners could find and fill out the applications.
That process included holding pop-up seminars to help small businesses fill out applications, and verifying information to ensure that companies met various requirements, such as location and the number of employees.
The process got a bit easier over time. Some grant programs, such as the Working Washington Small Business Grant, reimbursed paid expenses to ensure that such grants didn’t violate the state constitution.
With most grant programs as of late funded by federal dollars, the full amount can be issued as long as the business documents how the money was used. Businesses also sign an agreement with local and county entities that outlines the terms of the grant.
For example, there is a provision for YCDA, the grant administrator, to take out a lien to recover funds if the business is found to violate the agreement.
But with the extensive verification process upfront, Smith is confident in the integrity of the grant process. There’s been even more confidence with several businesses pulling out applications when business conditions improved so that other businesses in more need could receive funds.
“Our goal has been to maintain the integrity and make sure it’s easy as possible (for businesses) to get compensated from these funds,” he said.
Efficiency and speed are crucial with grants funded by the CARES Act. Funding allocations end Nov. 30, so grants must be fully processed by that date, Smith said.
Getting to everyone
As the Yakima County Development Association processed applications, there was a concerning correlation, Smith said.
By design, the requirements for the local and county grants were far less stringent, but some businesses still struggled with them, Smith said.
Businesses that received other aid through other federal programs, such as the Paycheck Protection Program or the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans, had an easier time providing required documentation.
With those who had received no other aid, there generally were issues in getting expense records, such as receipts. Some businesses operated entirely in cash and didn’t have documents. They ended up going back to their landlords or suppliers to get receipts. It wasn’t unusual for the organization’s staff to spend time working with a business that had to go through a box of receipts.
Smith said those businesses either lacked a system to document finances or the ability to pay someone, such as an accountant or employee, to do that work for them.
Those businesses have been successful and profitable despite that issue, but the inability to document that financial success had proved detrimental in securing additional financing during the COVID-19 pandemic when additional funds were especially needed.
YCDA has spent the last decade developing programs, such as its business plan competition, to support new and emerging businesses. But the COVID-19 pandemic, and the grant process, showed the organization — and the business organizations at large — still had a lot of work to do, in outreach and in providing the programs that would provide crucial support, Smith said.
The grant process allowed the organizations to connect with numerous business owners, including those of color, who had never worked with YCDA on any of its entrepreneurship efforts.
While the focus now is on getting grant funding out to businesses, Smith said his organization is already thinking about the long-term efforts needed to help companies in the future.
“Businesses that don’t have that financial literacy — even though their business is completely successful and profitable — can’t access those funds, whether in good times or in bad times,” he said.