It's been a while since Norm's of Yakima owner Steve Habecker was a regular bartender, but if you walk into the downtown restaurant these days you're likely to see him behind the bar.
That's not because he loves bartending — it's fun work but rough on his 56-year-old knees and back. It's because he's been pressed into service.
"We just don't have employees to cover all the shifts," said Habecker.
He's not alone. Restaurants all over Yakima are understaffed these days. And it's not just Yakima. Restaurants all over the country, beaten down by 16 months of COVID pandemic and finally ready to fully reopen, are finding plenty of demand from customers but not enough labor to meet that demand.
"It's everywhere," said Anthony Anton, president and CEO of the Washington Hospitality Association. "Every corner of the state. North, south, east, west. Urban and rural."
There are plenty of reasons, all stemming from the pandemic shutdown and the resultant loss of jobs.
"We were forced to lay off our entire industry," Anton said. "And they spread to the winds."
Some of those laid off during the pandemic found work in more stable industries. Some who had been putting off retirement aren't putting it off anymore. And some, because of $300 weekly payments above the normal rate, are drawing unemployment close enough to what they'd have made working that there's no incentive to return.
That last reason won't be there much longer; the state suspended its job-search requirement for unemployment during the pandemic, but it goes back into effect July 4.
That's been a hot political talking point, but reinstating the job-search requirement won't solve the whole problem, Anton said. The Washington restaurant industry is short about 90,000 workers, and only about a third of that can be attributed to people staying on unemployment, he said.
"A lot of operators are thinking all our workers are locked up behind unemployment," he said. "But that's not the case."
At Norm's, which is closed on Sundays and Mondays for lack of staff, it's been more an issue of people needing to find jobs that aren't as susceptible to shutdowns.
"They need the stability," Habecker said.
That's especially true of part-timers, he said. He has a core group in place, but they can't fill every shift. And sometimes one of them calls in sick or needs time off. Graham Snyder has suffered a similar problem at his downtown restaurant Cowiche Canyon Kitchen.
"We have retained, pretty much, our A-team guys, the people who've been with us for a really long time," he said. "With that said, we're running them so hard the boys are really getting burned out."
So Cowiche is closed on Mondays now, too. That's not for lack of business. The restaurant could support a staff of 85, Snyder said. But it only has 50 right now.
"It's busy. It's exciting. It feels great in there again," he said. "It's the best. But we just can't find anybody."
Derrin Davis' west-Yakima restaurant WateFire Grill has been hit hard by the shortage, too. After expanding its outdoor dining area last summer to accommodate restrictions on indoor dining, it now can't use that space. Like Norm's and Cowiche, it's closed on Mondays.
"We are, due to the labor shortage, finding it extremely difficult just to staff the area we already had," Davis said.
From an employee's perspective, it's a great time to be looking for work in restaurants, said Anton the industry expert. But from a restaurateur's perspective, it might mean recruiting in new and creative ways — things like signing bonuses, job fairs and even visits to high schools, Anton said.
"They're going to have to get competitive," he said. "This is where the free market is going to work in the employee's favor."
Wages are part of that, but not all of it, Anton said.
"They'll have to really look at their culture," he said. "Is the culture so cool employees are recruiting their friends to come and work with them? If not, why?"
Those who can accomplish that will have a better chance to survive, Anton said. The way he sees it, the restaurant labor pool is probably years away from fully bouncing back. It lost its oldest workers to retirement during the pandemic without a new class of entry-level workers to replace them.
"We are normally everybody's first job," Anton said. "In 2020 everybody took job somewhere else."