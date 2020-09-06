Health care
• Danielle Smith, an advanced registered nurse practitioner, has joined Granger Immediate Care, which is part of the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic. She earned her Master of Science in nursing from Georgetown University School of Nursing and Health Studies in Washington, D.C. She is a certified chest pain coordinator and sexual assault nurse examiner.
Nonprofit
• Nate Fulton and Tyler Price of Yakima were elected to three-year terms on the Washington Apple Education Foundation board. Fulton is the agribusiness practice director for PayneWest Insurance. Price is a senior manager for Price Cold Storage.
• The Larson Gallery Guild board has selected former Judge Susan Hahn for a two-year term as board president.