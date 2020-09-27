Education
Shelby Lockhart has been named director of data and research for the Yakima School District. She will also oversee student attendance during the pandemic. She started at YSD four years ago as the math and science director.
She was born in Selah and graduated from Naches High School. She has an MEd in secondary science education from Antioch University of Seattle and a BA in outdoor education from Western Washington University. She has worked in the Toppenish, Bridgeport and Wenatchee school districts.
Health care
Melissa Helgeson, a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, has joined Community Health of Central Washington to provide psychiatric care out of Central Washington Family Medicine, the Naches and Ellensburg clinics, and Yakima Pediatrics. Helgeson graduated from Walden University with a master’s degree and has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Washington.
Diana Tellez has joined the bilingual counseling group at Lanthorn Counseling & Forensic Evaluation Inc. in Yakima. She provides counseling to individuals, children and families in English and Spanish.
Financial
Clark Permann, founder of Financial Management Inc., has accepted an offer to partner with Carson Group. Permann is a senior wealth adviser and a certified financial planner. Financial Management Inc. has locations in Yakima and Kennewick.
Disability
Amy Peterson has been named to the International Association of Rehabilitation Professionals young professionals committee. She has been a vocational rehabilitation counselor at Advanced Vocational Solutions Inc. in Yakima since February 2018 and is a certified disability management specialist.