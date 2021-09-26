Health care
• Dr. Nicola Nylander, a board certified dermatologist, is leading the opening of a new dermatology center in Benton City. The center is part of Prosser Memorial Health. Nylander, who has more than 20 years of experience, received her bachelor’s degree in biology from Baylor University and her M.D. from Johns Hopkins University. She was chief resident at the University of Washington.
• Bindu Musunuru is the new clinic manager for Valley Vista Medical Group in Prosser, which is part of the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic. She worked for seven years at the UW Neighborhood Health clinics, and has a master’s degree in health administration from Cornell University. She was a Farm Workers Clinic fellow in 2020.
