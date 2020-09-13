Health care
Dr.
- Roxanne Graham has joined Toppenish Medical-Dental Clinic as a pediatrician. The clinic is part of Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic. She earned her medical degree at St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies, and completed her pediatric residency at Western Michigan University, Homer Stryker School of Medicine.
Christy Trotter has been named chief financial officer for Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic. Dave Perkins is vice president of information services. Both are longtime employees.
Nonprofits
- Jeff Phelps has joined the board of the Larson Gallery Guild. He is the controller at Heritage University.
Funeral homes
- Jamin Mohler, owner of Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory, has been selected to serve a two-year term as president-elect of the Washington State Funeral Directors Association board.
Brookside also announced several staff changes. Gary Layton has been promoted to manager of Brookside Funeral Home. Trevor Pynch has joined the staff as an intern funeral director. Karen Haley has joined the staff as office assistant. Funeral Director Donna Mowery has attained full licensure as a life insurance agent.